PSC Dismisses Three Senior Police Officers, Demotes 16 Others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers and the demotion of 16 others following disciplinary proceedings over misconduct and violations of professional standards.

The commission also issued severe reprimands to 21 officers and ordinary reprimands to two others, bring the total number of personnel sanctioned to 42.

The decisions were taken at the PSC’s plenary meeting held at the Solomon Arase Conference Hall, its headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting was presided over by the commission’s chairman, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Salihu Argungu.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PSC said the disciplinary measures formed part of its efforts to strengthen accountability and professionalism within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to the statement, three officers were exonerated, while some previously suspended officers were reinstated into the Nigeria Police Force.

Argungu reaffirmed the Commission’s zero tolerance for corruption, human rights abuses, interference in land and civil matters, and other forms of misconduct by police personnel.

He assured Nigerians that the Commission would continue to ensure the speedy handling of disciplinary cases brought before it.Buy Maps

Argungu commended the Chairman of its Standing Committee on Discipline and Legal Matters, Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (retd.), and other board members for their contributions to the consideration of the cases and appeals.

The Commission said the disciplinary matters underwent departmental, committee and plenary reviews before the decisions were reached.