Gunmen Kidnap INEC Staff In Anambra, Demand ₦40 Million Ransom

Gunmen have abducted an employee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and demanded a ransom of ₦40 million for her release in Anambra State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred along the Ebenebe axis of Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

The abduction was reported by security analyst, Zagazola Makama, who said the incident happened shortly after another attack was carried out on a businessman in the same area.

According to the report, the INEC employee, identified as Christy Nkiru Okeke, was abducted at about 7 pm on July 24.

The report stated that her husband later reported the incident at the B Division Police Headquarters in Awka after the kidnappers contacted the family and demanded ₦40m for her release.

The circumstances surrounding her abduction were not immediately clear as of the time of filing this report.

However, security operatives have reportedly commenced efforts to locate the victim and rescue her from her abductors.

About an hour before the INEC worker was abducted, a businessman, Emmanuel Nwobodo, reportedly escaped a similar attack near Ebenebe Community Secondary School.

According to the report, Nwobodo was returning home from Oba when four armed men dressed in dark clothing allegedly opened fire on his Mercedes-Benz.

The businessman reportedly managed to speed away from the scene despite the attack.

He later discovered that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his left knee.

His vehicle was also damaged, with the radiator and rear seat belt guard reportedly affected by the gunmen’s attack.

One of his staff members, identified as Tochukwu Afunenu, was also said to have fled into a nearby bush during the incident.

The report stated that Afunenu was carrying the businessman’s ATM card and two mobile phones at the time he reportedly ran into the bush.

Nwobodo reportedly became suspicious after voice messages were allegedly sent from Afunenu’s phone claiming that the staff member had been kidnapped.

The messages reportedly demanded a ransom of ₦40m for his release.

The development has raised concerns among security operatives, who are now investigating whether the staff member was actually kidnapped or whether the incident was connected to the earlier attack on the businessman.

The report stated that the police had launched efforts to rescue the abducted INEC employee and arrest those responsible for the attacks.

“Police said extensive combing of surrounding bushes and intelligence-led tracking operations are ongoing to rescue the abducted victim and apprehend the perpetrators,” the report stated.

Security operatives are also investigating the possibility that the two incidents may be connected.

The report added that investigators were working to establish whether the attacks, which occurred along the same road and within a short period of each other, were carried out by the same criminal gang.

Meanwhile, INEC has said the attack on one of its Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection centres in Osun State will not affect preparations for the August 15 governorship election.

Naija News reports that the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Dayo Oketola, gave the assurance during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Suspected hoodlums reportedly invaded the commission’s PVC collection centre at Oyinlola DC School, Ward 2, Okuku, on Sunday, attacking officials and making away with electoral materials.

The stolen items were said to include Permanent Voter Cards and Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices.

Oketola said the commission had reported the incident to the police, adding that an investigation was already underway.