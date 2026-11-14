2027: Loss Of Trust In INEC Could Trigger Violence – Sam Amadi

Public affairs analyst and Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has cautioned that Nigerians’ fading confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) poses a serious threat to peace during the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Amadi gave the warning in an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Friday.

The former NERC chairman said the commission had failed to repair its image after the disputes that followed the 2023 polls. He noted that rather than rebuilding trust, INEC’s conduct over the past six months had further eroded public confidence.

“Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb,” Amadi declared.

He explained that when citizens no longer trust the electoral process, they may take matters into their own hands, which could lead to violence.

According to him, the real threat lies in the possibility that millions of voters will believe that their votes no longer matter.

The analyst said no amount of security deployment could pacify voters who believed the system had been rigged against them.

Ahead of the 2027 general election, Amadi urged INEC to act swiftly to win back public trust by being transparent and consistent, especially on voter registration, the transmission of results and the resolution of complaints.