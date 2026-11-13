INEC: PDP Demands Immediate Publication Of Adebutu’s Name

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a 24-hour deadline to publish Ladi Adebutu’s name as its Ogun State governorship candidate, following a court judgment in his favour.

Naija News had earlier reported that Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday ruled in favour of the PDP and Adebutu in the suit they filed after INEC left the candidate’s name off its final list for the February 6, 2027, election.

Shortly after the judgment, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN), wrote to the INEC chairman, notifying the commission of the court’s decision and attaching the enrolled order.

Raji said the court granted all the reliefs sought, including a directive that Adebutu’s name be published within 24 hours.

“We have no doubt that the Commission, being a law-abiding institution, will accord the Enrolled Order of the Honourable Court the requisite respect and give effect to its directives without delay,” he wrote.

The suit, filed on October 16, 2026, challenged Adebutu’s omission from INEC’s October 10 list.

During the trial, the commission had argued that his name was missing from the PDP membership register it received, a claim the party disputed.

The judgment clears the way for Adebutu, a former member of the House of Representatives, to contest the governorship election, pending INEC’s compliance or any appeal.