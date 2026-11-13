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INEC: PDP Demands Immediate Publication Of Adebutu’s Name

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Oladipupo Adebutu
Oladipupo Adebutu

Key Takeaways

  • The PDP has given INEC 24 hours to publish Ladi Adebutu’s name as its Ogun State governorship candidate following a court judgment in his favour.
  • Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ruled for the PDP and Adebutu after INEC omitted him from its final candidate list.
  • The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Ahmed Raji, sent INEC the court order, which he said directs publication within 24 hours; INEC’s compliance or any appeal remains pending.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a 24-hour deadline to publish Ladi Adebutu’s name as its Ogun State governorship candidate, following a court judgment in his favour.

Naija News had earlier reported that Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday ruled in favour of the PDP and Adebutu in the suit they filed after INEC left the candidate’s name off its final list for the February 6, 2027, election.

Shortly after the judgment, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN), wrote to the INEC chairman, notifying the commission of the court’s decision and attaching the enrolled order.

Raji said the court granted all the reliefs sought, including a directive that Adebutu’s name be published within 24 hours.

“We have no doubt that the Commission, being a law-abiding institution, will accord the Enrolled Order of the Honourable Court the requisite respect and give effect to its directives without delay,” he wrote.

The suit, filed on October 16, 2026, challenged Adebutu’s omission from INEC’s October 10 list.

During the trial, the commission had argued that his name was missing from the PDP membership register it received, a claim the party disputed.

The judgment clears the way for Adebutu, a former member of the House of Representatives, to contest the governorship election, pending INEC’s compliance or any appeal.

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Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Adeniyi Enioluwa is an Assistant Editor at Naija News with nine years of experience covering politics, business, and education. He holds a B.Sc. in Psychology from Ekiti State University, which shapes his understanding of people and public affairs. Enioluwa has obtained a certification in Google's Digital Investigation Techniques. Contact him at adeniyidamilola2@gmail.com.

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