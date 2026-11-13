‘Relief Is Here’ – Adebutu Reacts As Court Orders INEC To Recognize Him As Ogun PDP Candidate

The 2027 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has described the court judgment that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore his name to the list of candidates contesting the governorship election in the state as a welcome relief.

He insisted that the process that led to his emergence as the PDP governorship candidate was clear.

Naija News recalls that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had ordered INEC to restore Adebutu as a candidate for the 2027 election within 24 hours.

Justice Peter Lifu gave the order on Friday, November 13, 2026, while delivering judgment in a suit filed by Adebutu and the PDP against INEC over his exclusion from the final list of governorship candidates.

The judge ruled that INEC had no authority to remove a candidate sponsored by a political party without obtaining a court order.

Reacting to the court order, the PDP candidate, in a statement on Friday, said, “Justice has prevailed! Relief is here!”

He said he remained confident in the legal process after his name was omitted by INEC, and thanked the PDP leadership for standing by him.

“From the moment my name was omitted from INEC’s published list, I maintained that the facts surrounding my PDP membership, registration and the process that produced me as the party’s governorship candidate were clear,” he stated.

He also thanked the national leadership of the PDP, particularly Nyesom Wike, whom he identified as the party’s national leader, and its National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, for their support and confidence throughout the legal proceedings.

He equally acknowledged the Ogun State PDP leadership, party members, supporters and residents for remaining steadfast during the period.

“I am equally grateful to the Ogun State PDP leadership, our members, supporters and the good people of Ogun State who remained steadfast. Your patience, encouragement and confidence have been invaluable,” he said.

Adebutu also commended the judiciary for being independent and upholding the rule of law.

“Our democratic institutions must remain strong, independent and committed to upholding the law, regardless of political interests or affiliations,” Adebutu said.

The PDP candidate said his attention will now shift to engaging the people of Ogun, noting that the ultimate objective was the welfare of the people and their right to participate meaningfully in choosing their leaders.

“Our mission has always been bigger than an individual or a political contest. It is about the welfare of our people, the progress of our state and the right of every citizen to participate meaningfully in choosing the leadership they desire,” he stated.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and conduct themselves with dignity and respect for the law following the ruling.

“To our supporters, I urge you to remain calm, focused and resolute. Let us continue to conduct ourselves with dignity, respect for the law and an unwavering commitment to democratic values,” Adebutu said.