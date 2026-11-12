Lamido Does Not Need Proxy Spokespersons – PDP Knocks Shettima Over Tinubu Endorsement Claim

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jigawa State chapter, has dismissed a claim allegedly made by Vice President Kashim Shettima that former governor Sule Lamido is secretly working for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Naija News reports that a Facebook post shared by DCL Hausa quoted Shettima as saying that prominent figures in Jigawa State, including Lamido, were supporting the APC.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, the state chairman of the PDP, Ibrahim Babandi, described the report as a false political narrative

According to him, “We wish to state unequivocally that Dr. Sule Lamido has never at any point endorsed President Bola Tinubu or the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2027 or any other term.

“Dr Lamido is an iconic leader of national stature, whose political career, principled consistency and fearless track record speak for themselves. He is neither a political lightweight, nor a politician who needs proxy spokespersons, political handlers or executive endorsements made on his behalf.”

Babandi remarked that Lamido’s political career had been anchored on an unwavering principle laced with integrity. While tracing Lamido’s political career, he maintained the former governor had never left anyone in doubt about where he belongs

He added: “Throughout his decades of public service, from the People Redemption Party (PRP) era to his time as Minister of Foreign Affairs and two-term Governor of Jigawa State, Lamido has never hidden his political views or spoken through third parties. When he agrees with a cause, he champions it publicly without fear; when he disagrees, he opposes it openly without compromise.

“The historic 2013/2015 G7 Governors’ Era: When five of the G7 PDP governors defected to form the APC in 2013–2015, Dr. Lamido, despite being a core architect of the political reform movement, refused to jump ship. He remained steadfast in the PDP based on ideology, principles and his conviction to build institutions rather than chase opportunistic power shifts.

“If Lamido ever decides to endorse President Tinubu or any candidate, he possesses the immense political courage, eloquence and personal authority to make that statement by himself, in his own voice and in his own words. Until then, any claim or insinuation from external political actors remains an unhelpful speculation.

“Lamido’s political strength in Jigawa State and across the northern political landscape is absolute. His followers and the entire membership of the Jigawa State PDP stand fully prepared, disciplined and ready to align completely with whatever political direction or declaration he personally announces.

“Let it be known across Nigeria that the PDP structure in Jigawa State remains entirely intact, formidable and unflinchingly loyal to Lamido. We urge the ruling party to focus on the serious governance challenges facing the country rather than attempting to construct manufactured political alignments.

“We advise Vice President Shettima and the ruling APC leadership to refrain from orchestrating proxy political declarations or attributing political endorsements to Lamido.”