My Reward For Funding Obasanjo, PDP Was Killing Of My Business – Senator Kalu

Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, has cried out over betrayal from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Naija News reports that Kalu, featuring on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Monday night, said he funded Obasanjo and the PDP, but the party turned against him.

According to the former Governor of Abia State, his businesses were killed despite funding the PDP and Obasanjo when they had no money.

He said, “I wasn’t the only one with money; to be honest, people like the former vice president Atiku Abubakar had money, Yomi Edun had money, and many other people, and in the end, TY Danjuma brought in a lot of money to the party.

“So I was the one funding the meetings, aircraft, paying honorariums to people, cooking food, and the rest of them. For me, it was a joyful thing to make sure that we had a strong party to drive away the military, and that was the PDP.

“I was very happy, but I became a fool before the PDP because after bringing all the money, they turned against me.

“I could have been a governor whether on their platform or another platform; I gave them lifewire when people had no money, I brought in the money to fund the party. Before big weights like Danjuma started bringing in money to support the party, I started bringing money, started funding like Obasanjo when he came out of prison; he was in my house in Victoria Island, and I funded him, started funding his aircraft, started hiring and bringing my aircraft to take him, so they didn’t do anything for me; what I got in return was the killing of my businesses.”