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My Reward For Funding Obasanjo, PDP Was Killing Of My Business – Senator Kalu

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Senator Orji Kalu
Senator Orji Kalu

Key Takeaways

  • Senator Orji Uzor Kalu alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party turned against him and destroyed his businesses despite his financial support for the party and Olusegun Obasanjo.
  • Kalu said he funded PDP meetings, aircraft, honorariums and food before other major donors, including TY Danjuma, began contributing money to the party.
  • Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Monday night, Kalu said Obasanjo stayed at his Victoria Island home after leaving prison and received his financial support.

Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, has cried out over betrayal from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Naija News reports that Kalu, featuring on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Monday night, said he funded Obasanjo and the PDP, but the party turned against him.

According to the former Governor of Abia State, his businesses were killed despite funding the PDP and Obasanjo when they had no money.

He said, “I wasn’t the only one with money; to be honest, people like the former vice president Atiku Abubakar had money, Yomi Edun had money, and many other people, and in the end, TY Danjuma brought in a lot of money to the party.

“So I was the one funding the meetings, aircraft, paying honorariums to people, cooking food, and the rest of them. For me, it was a joyful thing to make sure that we had a strong party to drive away the military, and that was the PDP.

“I was very happy, but I became a fool before the PDP because after bringing all the money, they turned against me.

“I could have been a governor whether on their platform or another platform; I gave them lifewire when people had no money, I brought in the money to fund the party. Before big weights like Danjuma started bringing in money to support the party, I started bringing money, started funding like Obasanjo when he came out of prison; he was in my house in Victoria Island, and I funded him, started funding his aircraft, started hiring and bringing my aircraft to take him, so they didn’t do anything for me; what I got in return was the killing of my businesses.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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