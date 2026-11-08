Churches Address Allegation Of Obasanjo Giving Oil Wells To Adeboye, Kumuyi, Oyedepo

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Living Faith Church Worldwide and the Deeper Christian Life Ministry have addressed an allegation that former President Olusegun Obasanjo gave oil wells to their leaders.

Naija News recalls that the founder and President of the Ministers’ Prayer Network, Rev. Mosy Madugba, had alleged that Obasanjo gave oil wells to prominent Nigerian pastors, including the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo; and the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.

However, a senior media aide to Pastor Kumuyi told Punch that there was no truth to the claim.

He stated that Kumuyi has no interest in such business ventures.

The official said Kumuyi should not be associated with oil exploration or similar business interests, stressing that the cleric was wholly devoted to preaching the gospel and winning souls.

He said, “Let us be frank, does Pastor Kumuyi look like somebody that will be interested in an oil well? Does he look like someone who would toy with such things? Pastor Kumuyi is devoted to the core; he is devoted to the work of God that he is being called into.

“So, the fact that somebody mentioned somewhere that Obasanjo gave him an oil well is ridiculous; we don’t get involved in those things. Our focus is the gospel, how to win souls for the kingdom of God and prepare for heaven; therefore, this is not the kind of thing that he would get involved in.”

Also, the Director of Media at Living Faith Church Worldwide, Patrick Nkamiang, said oil wells were not a president’s personal property to distribute to individuals.

He questioned the basis of Madugba’s claims, noting that Nigeria’s petroleum resources were governed by laws and regulations.

Nkamiang said, “Oil wells are not that cheap to give away, nor are they the personal property of the President that he can just give to anybody.

“Even if oil wells were that cheap as of the time that he said that they were giving out oil wells, what’s the value of an oil well then? Oil wells do not even belong to Obasanjo, for him to be sharing? They are natural resources that are governed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You cannot just give them away as you like.”

Nkamiang said Oyedepo had a zero-tolerance policy toward gifts and donations that could not be traced to legitimate personal or internally generated income.

He, however, ruled out the possibility of the church taking legal action against Madugba, saying it would rather leave the matter to God.

Also reacting, an official in the RCCG media unit, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the church would not respond to the allegation until Madugba provided evidence to substantiate his claims.