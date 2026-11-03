‘I Didn’t Go To Sleep When Obasanjo Threatened To Stop Me From Being Governor’ – Amaechi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has recalled how former President Olusegun Obasanjo threatened to stop him from becoming the governor of Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Amaechi spoke in a viral video on 𝕏, while urging youths to take leadership roles in Nigeria.

Amaechi said Obasanjo’s threat drove him to flee Nigeria for Ghana, but he did not remain silent over his fight to become Governor.

According to Amaechi, despite escaping to Ghana, he fought the case from the country to become the governor of Rivers State.

He said, “You can’t have a president doing what’s he’s doing, and the youths are doing nothing, the youths must do much more.

“Was it in Serbia or Albania where a party led by students elected the president and chased away a president who has been there?

“The same thing can happen here where you have the numbers. There are more youths than the elders, so the youths can turn it, the solution is in your hands, you can be a minister or a governor.

“President Obasanjo tried to stop me from being a governor but you will see that I did not go to sleep, I went to court and when he threatened arrest, I left the country.

“I stayed in Ghana and from there I fought that case until I became governor. I’m the first and only Nigerian that the court pronounced as governor without proper election.

“So, the PDP won the election and the candidate that the court had said is the candidate of the PDP became the governor and I was the candidate by law, so I didn’t just go to sleep.

“I didn’t just look at Obasanjo is from the South so I shouldn’t fight him, bloody what? Which South is that?”