Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 3rd November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 3rd November, 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to Project Nigeria and his determination to build a prosperous nation, invest in the future of young Nigerians, and pursue development in line with the will of Almighty Allah and the people’s aspirations.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this on Monday while reflecting on his spiritual journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, during which the Custodian of the Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, granted him a rare privilege of leading Nigeria’s delegation to pray inside the Holy Ka’abah.

Sheikh Dahlulah Muthawal of Masjid al-Haram led the President into the Ka’abah.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday morning by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

At the Ka’abah, President Tinubu offered prayers of gratitude to Almighty Allah for the privilege of serving as Nigeria’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Tinubu thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for granting him and members of his Nigerian delegation the opportunity to enter the Holy Ka’abah in Makkah and offer prayers to Almighty Allah.

He described the honour as a historic and deeply cherished spiritual experience, reflecting the longstanding bonds of friendship, mutual respect and cooperation between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has acknowledged that political power belongs to the people, urging them to renew President Bola Tinubu’s mandate in the 2027 general election.

Shettima said those elected into public offices must return to the people to give an account of their performance and present plans that deserve their trust.

He made the appeal on Monday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Naija News reports.

The Vice President also asked residents to support Governor Bassey Otu’s re-election bid and vote for APC candidates contesting seats in the National Assembly and Cross River State House of Assembly.

Addressing the crowd, Shettima said the APC had remained committed to its supporters despite what he described as lies and propaganda against the party and the Tinubu administration.

He described the APC as a trustworthy political partner and said the people of Cross River State had continued to support the party over the past three years.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has blamed the economic challenges inherited by President Bola Tinubu on the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that Nigeria was on the brink of collapse when the current government took over in 2023.

Mutfwang said the Buhari administration left the country struggling to meet its external debt obligations, with foreign reserves falling to just over $3 billion.

The governor spoke on Monday during the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Jos, Plateau State, where he defended Tinubu’s economic policies and urged residents to support the President’s re-election bid in 2027, Naija News reports.

According to him, the country’s economic situation was so bad that some international airlines stopped operating flights to Nigeria because they could not take their earnings out of the country.

Mutfwang also accused the previous administration of printing more than ₦30 trillion to manage the economy, claiming that the money was wasted.

He said the Central Bank of Nigeria had since stabilised under the Tinubu administration and that the financial deficit created by the previous government had been addressed.

The Senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has criticised the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for promising to govern Nigeria for just four years if elected president in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole slammed Peter Obi on Monday, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Calabar, Cross River State.

Oshiomhole said Peter Obi wants a turn-by-turn democracy, adding that he could not fix Anambra State during his tenure as Governor.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has slashed its petrol gantry price by ₦55, from ₦1,265 to ₦1,210 per litre.

Naija News reports that consortium marketers linked to the refinery announced the 4.35 per cent reduction.

The cut followed a drop in the European gasoline benchmark, known as EBOB, which the refinery uses as a pricing reference.

Data from Petroleumprice.ng showed that Lagos depots closed trading on Thursday at an average of about ₦1,300 per litre.

By Friday, October 30, several depot owners had lowered their prices in response to Dangote’s new rate, with some cutting by as much as ₦40 per litre.

Managers of MRS and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations told Daily Post that pump prices would soon come down.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a supporter of the Obidient Movement in Lagos State, Rilwan Olawale, from its custody.

This development was confirmed by the governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, in a post on his 𝕏 account.

According to Doherty, he visited Olawale over the weekend after his release from DSS custody.

While thanking everyone who expressed concern and solidarity with Olawale during his detention, the NDC governorship candidate expressed a desire that law enforcement agencies in Nigeria will carry out their responsibility legitimately.

Senator Ned Nwoko has appealed to fans, friends, bloggers and social media users to stop putting pressure on his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Naija News reports that Nwoko made the appeal in a statement shared on his social media page on Monday.

The lawmaker said Daniels needed time and understanding to recover.

He also said the appeal was partly motivated by their two children, adding that they deserved to see their mother receive love, care and support as she worked towards getting better.

Nwoko said that despite the difficulties in their marriage, Regina’s well-being remained important to him.

Fountain Of Life Church Pastor, Jimmy Odukoya has reacted to the criticism trailing his decision to remarry.

Naija News recalls that Odukoya publicly confirmed his marriage to Pastor Mo Jasmine during a church service on Sunday.

The former Nollywood actor had invited his new wife to the altar, where he introduced her to the congregation as Pastor Mo Odukoya and the new first lady of the church.

The marriage sparked reactions from social media users who tackled the clergyman for choosing to marry again.

Reacting to the backlash via a post on his Instagram story on Monday, Odukoya maintained that people who did not make personal sacrifices for him had no right to dictate how he should live his life or condemn his choices.

He stated that anyone who could not die for him should not put him under pressure, adding that those who did not make such a sacrifice had no right to condemn him.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Rodri headline the nominees for the 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World XI, while Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and Ada Hegerberg lead the women’s shortlist.

The global professional footballers’ union, FIFPRO, announced 26 nominees in each category earlier today, November 2, through its official 𝕏 account ahead of the selection of the final teams.

The men’s shortlist includes three former Ballon d’Or winners in Ronaldo, Messi and Rodri, alongside England captain Kane. Other notable names are Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Bruno Fernandes and Virgil van Dijk.

In the women’s category, three-time Ballon d’Or winners Bonmatí and Putellas feature alongside 2018 winner Hegerberg. Barbra Banda, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Ewa Pajor are also among the nominees.

Unlike many major individual football awards, the FIFPRO World XI is decided entirely by professional footballers, who vote for colleagues they believe delivered the best performances during the eligibility period.

Lionel Messi has moved closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone after taking his career tally to 937 goals in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over the New England Revolution earlier today, November 2.

The 39-year-old Argentine scored once and provided an assist to inspire Inter Miami’s comeback win, extending his remarkable goalscoring record.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two contributions took Messi’s career record to 937 goals and 428 assists.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner now needs just 63 more goals to reach the 1,000-goal landmark, an achievement that would place another significant milestone on his illustrious career record.