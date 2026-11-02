Ronaldo, Messi, Kane, Bonmatí Lead 2026 FIFPRO World XI Nominees

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Rodri headline the nominees for the 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World XI, while Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and Ada Hegerberg lead the women’s shortlist.

The global professional footballers’ union, FIFPRO, announced 26 nominees in each category earlier today, November 2, through its official 𝕏 account ahead of the selection of the final teams.

The men’s shortlist includes three former Ballon d’Or winners in Ronaldo, Messi and Rodri, alongside England captain Kane. Other notable names are Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Bruno Fernandes and Virgil van Dijk.

In the women’s category, three-time Ballon d’Or winners Bonmatí and Putellas feature alongside 2018 winner Hegerberg. Barbra Banda, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Ewa Pajor are also among the nominees.

Unlike many major individual football awards, the FIFPRO World XI is decided entirely by professional footballers, who vote for colleagues they believe delivered the best performances during the eligibility period.

According to FIFPRO, 19,806 male players participated in the voting for the men’s team, while 6,511 female footballers cast their votes in the women’s category.

The nominees are divided into four positions: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards, with the final teams to be selected from the shortlisted players.

2026 FIFPRO Men’s World XI nominees

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martínez and David Raya.

Defenders: Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Virgil van Dijk, Gabriel, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Bruno Fernandes, Enzo Fernández, Pedri, Declan Rice, Rodrigo Hernández and Vitinha.

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Michael Olise, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal.

2026 FIFPRO Women’s World XI nominees

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger, Catalina Coll and Hannah Hampton.

Defenders: Ona Batlle, Lucy Bronze, Ellie Carpenter, Emily Fox, Alex Greenwood, Mapi León, Katie McCabe and Irene Paredes.

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmatí, Ghizlane Chebbak, Patri Guijarro, Anaële Le Moguedec, Vicky López, Alexia Putellas and Ella Toone.

Attackers: Barbra Banda, Aggie Beever-Jones, Athenea, Ada Hegerberg, Chloe Kelly, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina and Alessia Russo.

The announcement follows the 2025 FIFPRO Men’s World XI selection, which attracted votes from more than 26,000 professional footballers across 68 countries.