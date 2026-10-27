2026 Ballon d’Or: Kane, Putellas Lead Men’s And Women’s Top 10 Rankings

Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas have topped the men’s and women’s rankings at the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards, following the 70th edition of the ceremony held in London on Monday, October 26.

The ceremony took place at the London Palladium in England, bringing together footballers, journalists and other guests to recognise outstanding performances in the sport.

The event marked the first time the Ballon d’Or ceremony had been held outside Paris since the award was introduced. Sports broadcaster Kate Scott and former France international Thierry Henry hosted the event.

Naija News reports that Bayern Munich and England striker Kane led the men’s rankings as he emerged as the men’s Ballon d’Or winner, while Barcelona and Spain midfielder Putellas topped the women’s list.

Men’s Ballon d’Or: Official Top 10

The men’s rankings recognised players whose performances for club and country shaped the 2025/26 season, with goals, assists, chance creation and contributions to major competitions featuring prominently in their campaigns.

1. Harry Kane – Bayern Munich and England

Kane scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions during the 2025/26 season, including 36 in the Bundesliga. He also scored 12 goals for England, taking his reported club-and-country tally to 73 goals in 65 appearances.

2. Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid and France

Mbappé scored 42 goals in 44 club appearances across all competitions, including 25 in La Liga and 15 in the Champions League. He also scored 10 goals for France at the 2026 World Cup.

3. Lamine Yamal – Barcelona and Spain

Yamal recorded 24 goals and 17 assists for Barcelona across all competitions, contributing directly to 41 goals. According to Opta, he also created 118 chances, including 107 from open play.

4. Rodri Hernández – Manchester City and Spain

Rodri impressed with his passing at the World Cup, completing 756 passes, reportedly the highest tally recorded by a player at a men’s World Cup in the previous 60 years. He also registered 122 line-breaking passes and won the tournament’s Golden Ball.

5. Lionel Messi – Inter Miami and Argentina

Messi recorded 29 goals and 23 assists in 30 MLS appearances during the award’s qualifying period. He also scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 14 appearances for Argentina over the same period.

6. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia

Kvaratskhelia scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists for Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions, recording 29 goal contributions. He also averaged 2.7 successful take-ons per 90 minutes in Ligue 1.

7. Ousmane Dembélé – Paris Saint-Germain and France

Dembélé registered 20 goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances for PSG across all competitions. His 31 goal contributions made him one of the club’s most productive players during the campaign.

8. Erling Haaland – Manchester City and Norway

Haaland scored 27 Premier League goals to claim the Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons. He also scored 20 goals in 12 international appearances for Norway during the 2025/26 season.

9. Michael Olise – Bayern Munich and France

Olise contributed 22 goals and 26 assists in 52 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions. His 48 goal contributions included six Champions League assists, while he also provided seven assists for France at the World Cup.

10. Fabián Ruiz – Paris Saint-Germain and Spain

Ruiz scored two goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances for PSG across all competitions. He also featured in all eight of Spain’s World Cup matches, starting four and scoring in the quarter-final against Belgium.

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Women’s Official Top 10

1. Alexia Putellas – Barcelona and Spain

Putellas scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 53 appearances across the listed club and international competitions during the 2025/26 season, according to Soccerdonna. She also recorded seven goals and seven assists in the Champions League.

2. Ewa Pajor – Barcelona and Poland

Pajor scored 33 goals and provided seven assists during the 2025/26 campaign, according to Goal’s season review. She also scored 11 Champions League goals, including two in the final.

3. Khadija Shaw – Manchester City and Jamaica

Shaw scored 39 goals and provided nine assists during the campaign, according to Goal’s season review. She recorded 21 goals in 22 Women’s Super League appearances and supplied four assists.

4. Melchie Dumornay – OL Lyonnes and Haiti

Dumornay recorded 21 goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances, according to ESPN’s season assessment. In league action, FBref recorded four goals and seven assists in 15 appearances.

5. Patri Guijarro – Barcelona and Spain

Guijarro helped Barcelona win four trophies during the 2025/26 season, including the Women’s Champions League and Liga F. A consolidated, verified total for her goals and assists across all competitions was not available.

6. Caroline Graham Hansen – Barcelona and Norway

Graham Hansen recorded 18 goals and 16 assists during the 2025/26 season, according to Goal’s review. She also led Liga F in assists and contributed to Barcelona’s trophy-winning campaign.

7. Pernille Harder – Bayern Munich and Denmark

Harder scored 34 goals and supplied 14 assists during the 2025/26 season, according to Goal’s review. She also helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and German Super Cup.

8. Clàudia Pina – Barcelona and Spain

Pina registered 32 goals and nine assists during the campaign, according to ESPN’s review. Her contributions helped Barcelona win the Champions League, Liga F, Copa de la Reina and Spanish Super Cup.

9. Alessia Russo – Arsenal and England

Russo scored 29 goals and provided nine assists in 50 appearances, according to Yahoo Sports’ season review. She recorded 13 goals and six assists in 22 Women’s Super League appearances.

10. Temwa Chawinga – Kansas City Current and Malawi

Chawinga earned recognition for her performances with Kansas City Current and the Malawi national team. However, a consistent, verified total for her goals and assists across all competitions during the award period was not available.

Full Ballon d’Or Rankings: 11th to 30th

Men’s rankings

11. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid and England

12. Pau Cubarsí – Barcelona and Spain

13. Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco

14. Vitinha – Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal

15. Declan Rice – Arsenal and England

16. Ferran Torres – Barcelona and Spain

17. Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid and Brazil

18. Marc Cucurella – Chelsea/Real Madrid and Spain

19. João Neves – Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal

20. Willian Pacho – Paris Saint-Germain and Ecuador

21. Gabriel Magalhães – Arsenal and Brazil

22. Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan and Argentina

23. Nuno Mendes – Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal

24. Luis Díaz – Bayern Munich and Colombia

25. Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil

26. Dayot Upamecano – Bayern Munich and France

27. Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United and Portugal

28. Julián Quiñones – Al-Qadsiah and Mexico

29. William Saliba – Arsenal and France

30. Sadio Mané – Al-Nassr and Senegal

Women’s rankings

11. Yui Hasegawa – Manchester City and Japan

12. Klara Bühl – Bayern Munich and Germany

13. Mariona Caldentey – Arsenal and Spain

14. Wendie Renard – OL Lyonnes and France

15. Cata Coll – Barcelona and Spain

16. Mapi León – Barcelona/London City Lionesses and Spain

17. Esmee Brugts – Barcelona and the Netherlands

18. Barbra Banda – Orlando Pride and Zambia

19. Tessa Wullaert – Inter/Como and Belgium

20. Selma Bacha – OL Lyonnes and France

21. Scarlett Camberos – Club América and Mexico

22. Manaka Matsukubo – North Carolina Courage/Chelsea and Japan

23. Momoko Tanikawa – Bayern Munich and Japan

24. Kerstin Casparij – Manchester City and the Netherlands

25. Caroline Weir – Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes and Scotland

26. Alex Greenwood – Manchester City and England

27. Rose Lavelle – Gotham FC and the United States

28. Lorena – Kansas City Current and Brazil

29. Melvine Malard – Manchester United/Chelsea and France

30. Vivianne Miedema – Manchester City and the Netherlands