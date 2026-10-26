Harry Kane, Putellas Win 2026 Ballon d’Or Awards, See Full List Of Winners

England international Harry Kane and Spain international Alexia Putellas have won the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or awards at the 70th edition of the ceremony, held at the London Palladium in England on Monday, October 26.

Harry Kane claimed the men’s prize after an impressive 2025-26 campaign with Bayern Munich, while Spain international Putellas won the women’s award following a successful season with Barcelona, where she helped the club secure a treble before moving to London City Lionesses in July.

The ceremony marked the first time the Ballon d’Or gala had been held outside France since the award was introduced in 1956. It also marked the first time since 2001 that an English player won the award.

Football presenter Kate Scott and former France international Thierry Henry hosted the event, which recognised outstanding performances by players, coaches and clubs during the season.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal won the men’s Young Talent of the Year award for the third consecutive year, having also claimed the honour in 2024 and 2025. Vicky López retained the women’s award.

Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente was named Men’s Coach of the Year, while Barcelona manager Pere Romeu won the women’s category.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón claimed the men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award, while Barcelona’s Cata Coll won the women’s prize.

Paris Saint-Germain were named Men’s Club of the Year, with Barcelona receiving the women’s honour.

Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka won the Sócrates Award for his humanitarian work and football-linked social initiatives. Mexico international Charlyn Corral, who plays for Pachuca, was named Women’s Striker of the Year.

The ceremony also marked the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d’Or, with London selected in recognition of England’s Stanley Matthews, the inaugural winner in 1956.

2026 Ballon d’Or: Full List of Winners

1. Men’s Ballon d’Or: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

2. Women’s Ballon d’Or: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/London City Lionesses, Spain)

3. Men’s Young Talent of the Year (Kopa Trophy): Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

4. Women’s Young Talent of the Year: Vicky López (Barcelona, Spain)

5. Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year (Yashin Trophy): Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao, Spain)

6. Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Cata Coll (Barcelona, Spain)

7. Men’s Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente (Spain)

8. Women’s Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu (Barcelona)

9. Men’s Striker of the Year (Gerd Müller Trophy): Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

10. Women’s Striker of the Year: Charlyn Corral (Pachuca, Mexico)

11. Sócrates Award: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, England)

12. Men’s Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

13. Women’s Club of the Year: Barcelona (Spain)