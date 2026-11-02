Messi Reaches 937 Career Goals, Closes In On 1,000-Goal Milestone

Lionel Messi has moved closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone after taking his career tally to 937 goals in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over the New England Revolution earlier today, November 2.

The 39-year-old Argentine scored once and provided an assist to inspire Inter Miami’s comeback win, extending his remarkable goalscoring record.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two contributions took Messi’s career record to 937 goals and 428 assists.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner now needs just 63 more goals to reach the 1,000-goal landmark, an achievement that would place another significant milestone on his illustrious career record.

Meanwhile, the win at Gillette Stadium lifted Inter Miami back to second place in the Eastern Conference standings and secured their qualification for next season’s Concacaf Champions Cup.

Both sides failed to score in the first half before New England broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute through Daniel Gazdag.

Inter Miami responded through Germán Berterame, who headed home after Messi helped create the equaliser with a high pass that took a deflection and fell into his path.

Messi then completed the comeback in the 83rd minute, intercepting the ball in midfield, beating Brooklyn Raines and firing a low diagonal shot into the bottom corner from about 15 metres.

New England appeared to have rescued a point with a late equaliser in the 87th minute, but VAR ruled out the goal for offside as Inter Miami held on to claim all three points.

The result strengthens Miami’s position ahead of their final regular-season fixture against Charlotte on November 7, with the club hoping to maintain their momentum heading into the MLS play-offs.