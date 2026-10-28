Yamal Hails Messi As Best Player At 2026 World Cup After ‘Difficult Night’

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has praised Lionel Messi as the best player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while thanking the Argentine for offering him personal support after what he described as a “difficult night”.

The Spain international made the remarks in separate Facebook posts on Tuesday, expressing his admiration for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and appreciation for his encouragement.

“No player was better than Messi in the 2026 FIFA World Cup!” Yamal wrote.

In another post, the 19-year-old thanked Messi for calling him and checking on his well-being.

“Thank you for calling me, checking on me, and giving me your support. Your words meant a lot to me, especially after a difficult night,” he said.

“I truly appreciate it, Leo. Much love and respect!”

Yamal’s comments came after he finished third in the 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings at Monday’s ceremony in London, behind winner Harry Kane and runner-up Kylian Mbappe.

However, the Barcelona forward did not explicitly link the “difficult night” to his position in the Ballon d’Or rankings or confirm whether the award result prompted Messi’s call.

Messi remains one of football’s most decorated players, having won eight Ballon d’Or awards and led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar.

On the other hand, Yamal has established himself as a key player for Barcelona and Spain, attracting comparisons with Messi because of his exceptional performances and development at a young age.