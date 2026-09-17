Messi Scores 100th Inter Miami Goal In Campeones Cup Win

Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami and provided an assist as the Major League Soccer (MLS) club defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the Campeones Cup for the first time on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The final was played at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, with Inter Miami taking on the Mexican Liga MX champions in the eighth edition of the competition.

Cruz Azul had the first clear chance, but Miami goalkeeper Dayne St Clair denied Jose Paradela at the near post.

Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a rare headed goal. Luis Suarez sent a cross from the byline, and the 39-year-old Argentine forward rose above Willer Ditta to head the ball into the net.

Cruz Azul pushed for an equaliser after the break and came close in the 67th minute when substitute Gabriel Fernandez headed against the post. Casemiro blocked the follow-up effort to keep Miami ahead.

Messi thought he had doubled the lead shortly afterwards when he raced through from a Suarez pass and struck the post, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Inter Miami eventually sealed the victory in the 81st minute. Messi delivered a corner into the box, and Casemiro headed the ball low into the far corner to make it 2-0.

St Clair then produced another important save from a Paradela free kick as Miami held on to claim the trophy.

The victory gave Messi his first trophy of 2026 and Inter Miami their first Campeones Cup title. It also marked a winning start for new head coach Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez, who only began working with the squad this week after visa delays.

Casemiro praised Messi after the match, saying, “We have to enjoy this because we don’t know how long we’ll have it.”

“What he has done and continues to do for football is incredible… he remains the best. He proved it at the World Cup and continues to prove it in MLS.”

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham also backed Messi for the Ballon d’Or, saying, “So he deserves to be considered for the Ballon d’Or. In my opinion, he should win it.”