Messi Rules Out Newell’s Old Boys Return, Targets Inter Miami Stay Until 2028

Lionel Messi has ruled out an immediate return to boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys, insisting he wants to remain at Inter Miami until at least 2028.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano dismissed reports linking the Argentine forward with a move back to his homeland earlier today, October 30, saying the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is happy in the United States and has no ongoing negotiations with the Rosario-based club.

In a post on 𝕏, Romano said Messi and his family were settled in Miami, adding that the 39-year-old intends to honour his existing contract, which could keep him at the Major League Soccer side beyond 2028.

“There are no negotiations taking place for Lionel Messi’s return to Newell’s Old Boys despite reports. Messi is very happy at Inter Miami, same for his family. Leo wants to fulfill his current deal until 2028, at least, could be even longer, to be evaluated later on,” Romano posted.

Speculation about Messi’s possible return to Argentina gathered momentum over the past day, with several local media outlets reporting that he could rejoin Newell’s in January 2027.

The reports raised hopes among supporters of the Argentine club, where Messi began his football journey before moving to Barcelona as a teenager.

Newell’s have long hoped to bring their most celebrated academy graduate back to Rosario before he retires. However, Romano’s update suggests that a reunion is not currently under consideration.

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and has since become a central figure at the club. He recently signed a contract extension that will keep him in the United States until 2028.