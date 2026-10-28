Thierry Henry Defends Ballon d’Or Jokes After Backlash

Former France and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has defended his remarks at Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony after facing criticism over jokes directed at Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal and co-host Kate Scott.

Henry, who hosted the ceremony alongside CBS Sports presenter Scott, addressed the backlash in a social media video earlier today, October 28, insisting that his comments had been misunderstood.

The 49-year-old came under fire after joking about Yamal winning the Young Player of the Year award for the third consecutive time.

“It’s your third one, right? But is it the one you really wanted to win?” Henry asked the Barcelona star, prompting a reaction from the audience.

However, the former Arsenal captain said he meant no disrespect to Yamal and praised the teenager’s talent.

“I’m a big fan of Lamine Yamal. I wasn’t checking his ego at all. That you didn’t like the joke, I can understand,” he said.

“But don’t do that; he’s one of the players I’d pay to watch. I love him.”

Henry also rejected claims that he had disrespected Scott after correcting her pronunciation of Brazilian football legend Socrates’ name during the ceremony.

“You didn’t like the joke, I understand, but please stop saying I disrespected Kate,” he said.

“I will never do that, and you can ask her; she was in on the joke with me. She did Soc on purpose, and I said Soc, so please stop inventing stories.”

The former France international also explained why he supported fellow Frenchman Kylian Mbappe in the race for the main award, which England captain Harry Kane won.

Henry described Kane as a deserving winner, praising his work ethic and commitment to football.

“I’m French, and I was always going to back up and support my fellow countryman,” he said.

“I said to [Kane], ‘You are a worthy winner, you deserve it, you are the example that work ethic is a talent, working hard is a talent’. Well done, Harry Kane, and I call him Sir Harry Kane since the World Cup.”

Henry urged critics to move on from the controversy, reiterating his admiration for Kane and Yamal while insisting that he had not disrespected Scott.

“So please, people out there, relax, relax. I love Harry Kane, I love Lamine Yamal, and I didn’t disrespect Kate. She was on the joke with me,” he said.

Naija News reports that Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka received the Socrates Award at the ceremony in recognition of his humanitarian and charitable work.