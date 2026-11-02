If You Can’t Die For Me, Don’t Pressure Me – Jimmy Odukoya Fires Back At Critics Over Second Marriage

Fountain Of Life Church Pastor, Jimmy Odukoya has reacted to the criticism trailing his decision to remarry.

Naija News recalls that Odukoya publicly confirmed his marriage to Pastor Mo Jasmine during a church service on Sunday.

The former Nollywood actor had invited his new wife to the altar, where he introduced her to the congregation as Pastor Mo Odukoya and the new first lady of the church.

The marriage sparked reactions from social media users who tackled the clergyman for choosing to marry again.

Reacting to the backlash via a post on his Instagram story on Monday, Odukoya maintained that people who did not make personal sacrifices for him had no right to dictate how he should live his life or condemn his choices.

He stated that anyone who could not die for him should not put him under pressure, adding that those who did not make such a sacrifice had no right to condemn him.

He wrote: “If you cannot die for me, don’t pressure me. And if you did not die for me, you cannot condemn me.”

Odukoya was previously married to Oluwakemi Sade Banjoko.

The former couple tied the knot in London in March 2013 and had two children together before their marriage ended.