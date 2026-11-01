I Have Found Someone Suitable – Pastor Jimmy Odukoya Announces Marriage To Second Wife 

Fountain Of Life Church Pastor, Jimmy Odukoya has officially announced his marriage to his fiancée, Pastor Mo Jasmine.

Naija News reports that the Nollywood actor made the announcement during a church service on Sunday.

During the service, he invited his wife to the altar and presented her to members of the congregation for the first time.

Speaking about how he met his wife, the cleric explained that he had spent time searching for a suitable partner before eventually finding her.

He said: “You know, the Bible said it is not good, it said I will find someone suitable. When Adam saw, he said this is the flesh of my flesh, bone of my bone, I was looking and searching, and I found. Some of you saw the post, some people said is it artwork, no it’s my wife; allow me to introduce to you for the first time, Pastor Mrs. Odukoya, a new first lady, my wife. Pastor Mo Odukoya.”

He introduced his wife to the congregation as Pastor Mo Odukoya, describing her as the new first lady of the church.

Odukoya was previously marriage to Oluwakemi Sade Banjoko.

The former couple tied the knot in London in March 2013 and welcomed two children during their marriage before going their separate ways.