Dorathy Bachor Reacts To Engagement Rumours With Brodashaggi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor, has broken her silence over rumours that she is engaged to popular Nigerian comedian Broda Shaggi.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star expressed displeasure over the rumours.

She said she preferred to keep her personal life private rather than entertain public discussions about her relationship.

Bachor accused internet users of deliberately provoking her with their comments and assumptions.

She urged them to respect her privacy and allow her to go about her business without unnecessary attention.

“For someone who minds her business, you people really love to poke me. Leave me alone”, she wrote on her social media page on Saturday.

The rumours started after a romantic video of Dorathy and the comedian surfaced online, showing the pair sharing an intimate moment.

In the viral clip, Dorathy was seen lying beside the comedian on a bed, showing what appeared to be an engagement ring to the camera.

In the video, Broda Shaggi thanked Dorathy for standing by him during a difficult period in his life.

He said: “The first day I saw you, something in my heart knew you were the one. I have finally found my missing ribs.”