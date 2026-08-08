Broda Shaggi Returns To Social Media After ‘Gunshot’ Incident

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, has made his first social media post months after he was reportedly hospitalised following a shooting incident during a film production.

Naija News recalls that Shaggi was reportedly injured in March while filming around the Sango Ota bridge area of Ogun State.

He was said to have sustained an injury to his leg and was initially taken to a hospital in Alakuko, Lagos, before being transferred to another medical facility in the Government Residential Area of Ikeja.

Since the incident, the skit maker has been away from social media.

However, Shaggi on Saturday, August 8, 2026, returned to Instagram with a comic video captioned, “65 years of celibacy journey of no return.”

The social media post comes barely 24 hours after Shaggi shared an emotional message on his WhatsApp channel, thanking fans and supporters who continued to check on him.

The entertainer acknowledged that he had been unable to interact with his audience as much as he would have wanted during the period.

He said the loyalty and encouragement he received from supporters helped him through what appeared to have been a difficult phase.

Broda Shaggi wrote, “To everyone who’s still here… waiting, checking in, showing love, and holding me down even through the silence, thank you.

“I don’t think y’all truly understand how much that means to me. Even when I haven’t been able to show up the way I wanted to, knowing that y’all are still here has meant more than I can put into words.”