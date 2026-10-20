I Tried To Be A Wife Unfortunately, It Did Not Work Out – Salawa Abeni Speaks On Failed Marriage

Veteran Waka musician Alhaja Salawa Abeni has opened up about her failed marriage to popular Fuji singer General Kollington Ayinla.

Naija News reports that the singer said she made efforts to fulfil her responsibilities as a wife, but things did not turn out as she had expected.

She eventually accepted the situation and decided to concentrate on her career, which continued to grow despite the challenges she faced in her marriage.

Abeni made the disclosure during an interview shared by Daily Independent.

The veteran musician explained that although her marriage to Kollington Ayinla did not work out, she remained grateful for the success she achieved in her professional life.

According to her, she had hoped to make the marriage work but came to understand that some things in life were beyond her control.

Abeni also spoke about the children she had with the Fuji music legend, making it clear that the end of their marriage did not change his position as their father.

She said: “Destiny can never be changed. I tried to be a wife, but unfortunately, it did not work out. So, I decided to focus on my music career. I have children, and everybody knows that General Kollington Ayinla is their father. The marriage did not work out, but my career did.”