You Demand Good Governance, They Tell You To Mind Your Business – Sabinus

Popular Nigerian comedian Sabinus has expressed concern over the state of affairs in the country.

Naija News reports that the skit maker shared his thoughts in a social media post.

According to Sabinus, Nigerians who demand good governance are often advised to mind their business, while those who decide to stay away from such matters are still subjected to insults.

He questioned when citizens would unite to demand accountability and the rights and benefits they believe they deserve from those in positions of authority.

He wrote: “A lot is going on in this country and we’re just keeping quiet. 💔🤐 You demand for good governance, they tell you to mind your business. You try to mind your business, they still insult you. When are we going to come as one and demand for what we’re being owed?”

In other news, Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has acknowledged the hardship Nigerians are facing.

He said every generation inherited a country with existing challenges but had a duty to make decisions that would improve the lives of those coming after it.

He noted that the administration of President Tinubu had chosen to address Nigeria’s problems, arguing that the decisions being taken were aimed at creating a better future for younger Nigerians.