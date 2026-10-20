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Broda Shaggi Sheds Tears, Gives Glimpse Of How He Narrowly Escaped Death

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Skit maker, Broda Shaggi

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian skit maker Broda Shaggi has shared an Instagram video showing him being rushed to hospital with a gunshot injury.
  • The Lagos State police command previously confirmed that a private hospital in Alakuko, Lagos, officially reported the shooting.
  • Shaggi said the incident happened on March 9 and announced that he would share details of the shooting on Wednesday.

Nigerian content creator cum skit maker, Samuel Animashaun Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, has finally shared a glimpse of how he narrowly escaped death.

Naija News recalls that in March 2026, Shaggi was shot while filming at Sango Ota Bridge, Ogun State.

He was said to have sustained an injury to his leg and was initially taken to a hospital in Alakuko, Lagos, before being transferred to another medical facility in the Government Residential Area of Ikeja.

Confirming the news at the time, the Lagos State police command explained that the incident was officially reported by a private hospital he was first rushed to in the Alakuko area of the state.

The report, which surfaced online on March 13, has left netizens, especially his fans, worried about his well-being.

Apart from being away from social media, Shaggi also paused his content creation and comedy skits.

However, a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, showed a short video of Shaggi being rushed to the hospital with gunshot injury and blood stains.

Broda Shaggi said the incident happened on March 9, describing it as “A day in my life I wished never happened”

The skit maker said he would be sharing the details of the shooting with the general public on Wednesday.

See the video below:

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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