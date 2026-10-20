I Choose Healing Over Bitterness – Nollywood Actress Announces End Of 11-Year Marriage

Nollywood actress Chita Agwu has announced the end of her 11-year marriage, revealing that a court has legally dissolved her union.

Naija News reports that the actress shared the news in a personal statement on her social media page.

According to her, the marriage has come to an end, but she is ready to embrace a new chapter of her life with peace, grace and dignity.

Chita also appealed to the public to respect her privacy and that of her former partner, noting that marriage is a personal journey and not every relationship ends as expected.

She maintained that people going through divorce deserve the freedom to move on without being judged, ridiculed or publicly humiliated.

She wrote: “After much thought and a journey that has been deeply personal, I wish to officially inform the public that my marriage has been legally dissolved by the court.

“This chapter of my life has come to an end, and I have chosen to embrace this new beginning with peace, grace, and dignity.

“Marriage is a personal journey, and not every story ends the way we once hoped. However, I believe that every individual deserves the freedom to move forward without judgment, ridicule, or public humiliation.

“Out of respect for everyone involved, I will not be sharing private details or engaging in public discussions about the circumstances surrounding my divorce. I kindly ask that my privacy and that of my former partner be respected.

“I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey. As I begin this new chapter, I choose peace over controversy, healing over bitterness, and growth over public explanations.

“My marriage has ended, but my life continues. I move forward with my head held high, my dignity intact, and my heart open to the future.”