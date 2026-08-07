Broda Shaggi Breaks Silence Months After Reported Shooting

Popular skit maker and actor, Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, has spoken publicly for the first time months after he was reportedly hospitalised following a shooting incident during a film production.

Naija News recalls that the comic actor was reportedly injured in March while filming around the Sango Ota bridge area of Ogun State.

He was said to have sustained an injury to his leg and was initially taken to a hospital in Alakuko, Lagos, before being transferred to another medical facility in the Government Residential Area of Ikeja.

Following months of absence from public engagements, Shaggi shared an emotional message on his WhatsApp channel, thanking fans and supporters who continued to check on him.

The entertainer acknowledged that he had been unable to interact with his audience as much as he would have wanted during the period.

He said the loyalty and encouragement he received from supporters helped him through what appeared to have been a difficult phase.

Broda Shaggi wrote, “To everyone who’s still here… waiting, checking in, showing love, and holding me down even through the silence, thank you.

“I don’t think y’all truly understand how much that means to me. Even when I haven’t been able to show up the way I wanted to, knowing that y’all are still here has meant more than I can put into words.”

Although he stopped short of giving details about what happened or his recovery, Shaggi suggested that he would eventually share his experience with the public.

He further stated, “I wish I could tell y’all everything right now… but I can’t. Not yet.

“Just know I haven’t forgotten about you, and I haven’t stopped thinking about the day I can finally come back and really be ME with y’all again. I’m hoping that day comes soon.”

The skit maker also hinted that he was preparing to return to entertainment activities after the prolonged absence.

“And when it does, I promise I’m coming back better, stronger, and ready to make up for all this lost time,” he added.

Shaggi expressed appreciation to his followers for remaining supportive during his absence.

He wrote, “Until then, please know this from the bottom of my heart. I LOOOOOOOOR Y’ALL SOOOO MUCH.

“Thank you for staying. Thank you for being patient with me. Thank you for still being here.”