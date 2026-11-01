Everywhere Is So Cold And Quiet, I’ll Never Recover From This Shock – Blessing CEO Breaks Down Over Son’s Death

Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has expressed sorrow over the death of her nine-year-old son, Bryan.

Naija News reports that the influencer shared an tribute to her late son on Instagram on Sunday.

Blessing CEO disclosed that she had purchased an iPad and a bicycle she had earlier promised to give Bryan, but the gifts would no longer reach him as she had hoped.

The grieving mother said she would forever remember Bryan for his kindness, intelligence, confidence and outspoken nature, describing him as a special child who left a lasting impression on her life.

She wrote: “I will keep living in denial, I miss you, bought the iPad I promised you, and also the bicycle. You would have waited for mummy to come back. This is how I will forever remember you. Selfless, kind, outspoken, bold and very intelligent. I know you are in Heaven, but I promise to carry your memories everywhere I go.

“I miss you my baby, I will never recover from this shock. Rest on my guardian angel. Bryan. Sleep well my Dum Dum, mummy loves and miss you. Everywhere is so cold and quiet. When my son was alive, he dreamt that he died. He told his brother Darell and my sister Precious, who prayed for him.

“He also told my Dad, but he never told me. I didn’t come out to the best of news. I didn’t come out excited because I lost something I couldn’t get back. I came out knowing that wherever my son is, he wants to be proud of his mother.”