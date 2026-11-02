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Nollywood Actress, Rachael Okonkwo Confirms Engagement To Billionaire Partner, Chief Onuorah

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Nollywood Actress, Racheal Okonkwo
Nollywood Actress, Racheal Okonkwo

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo, known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, has confirmed her engagement to Chief Chukwudi Onuorah in a video circulating online.
  • Okonkwo displayed her engagement ring while holding a bouquet in the video and said, “I'm blushing, and I'm shy”.
  • Online reports say the couple’s families have begun traditional marriage proceedings, with an introduction ceremony reportedly held on October 11, 2026, in Nsukka.

Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo, fondly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, has been making headlines following her engagement to billionaire partner, Chief Chukwudi Onuorah, also known as Model.

Naija News reports that the movie star confirmed the latest development in a video making the rounds online.

In the video, Rachael was seen flaunting her engagement ring while holding a bouquet and was heard saying, “I’m blushing, and I’m shy”.

Chief Onuorah reportedly hails from Eke in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Online reports say the families have begun traditional marriage proceedings, with the Iku Aka (traditional introduction) ceremony reportedly held on October 11, 2026, at the actress’s family home in Nsukka.

The development has generated excitement among fans and entertainment lovers, who are looking forward to the next stage of the lovers’ traditional marriage rites.

In other news, Nollywood actress Blessing Onwukwe has declared that she is not willing to put her life on hold while waiting for a partner.

The 41-year-old actress made this known in a post on her Instagram page.

Onwukwe stated that she sometimes feels lonely and wants to experience love, but she is determined to keep building her life and pursuing happiness.

She revealed that her single status at her age has become a source of concern for some people who care about her as they often ask her about marriage and having children.

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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