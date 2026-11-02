Being Single At My Age Gets People Worried, I Feel Lonely Sometimes – Blessing Onwukwe

Nollywood actress Blessing Onwukwe has declared that she is not willing to put her life on hold while waiting for a partner.

The 41-year-old actress made this known in a post on her Instagram page.

Naija News reports that Onwukwe stated that she sometimes feels lonely and wants to experience love, but she is determined to keep building her life and pursuing happiness.

She revealed that her single status at her age has become a source of concern for some people who care about her as they often ask her about marriage and having children.

She wrote: “Am I single? Yes. Do I feel lonely? Sometimes. Do I want love? Yes. Am I going to put my life on hold for it? No! I would continue building and living my life the best way I know how. If nobody comes, then I would be grateful I lived the life I am proud of.

“Being single at my age really gets people who love me really worried. Blessing, how far naa, what about kids? (Me scratching my head) Don’t worry, I am on it. Why una dey fear? But I am good, what’s the worst that can happen sef? Abeg, let’s enjoy this life. HAVE A GREAT MONTH OF NOVEMBER.”