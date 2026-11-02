I’ve Tried To Make Peace With Him – Skales Speaks On Feud With Wizkid

Nigerian singer Skales has opened up on his long-standing disagreement with fellow music star Wizkid.

Naija News reports that the singer in an interview with Osi Suave explained that the issue started during a question-and-answer session he organized on Twitter when a user asked him about Wizkid.

According to Skales, he responded by saying that Wizkid no longer had his attention.

The comment went viral, and he said it did not sit well with the Grammy-winning singer.

The Shake Body crooner disclosed that he had made several attempts to settle their differences and restore their relationship.

He said during the interview over the weekend: “I was doing question and answering (Q&A) on Twitter when someone asked me about Wizkid and I said “Wizkid no get my time again “ and before I knew it that tweet was going viral I think Wizkid didn’t like me.

“When he was insulting my mom and dad and saying I wore fake jewelry on Twitter, it was my ex-girlfriend who used my account to reply him. I’ve tried to make peace with him. He was supposed to be in my ‘Mukulu’ video, but he told me he had a flat tire and couldn’t make it.”