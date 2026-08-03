‘You Didn’t Even Listen’ – Comedian Edo Pikin Berates Seun Kuti After Angry Walkout At Peller’s Wedding

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Gbadamosi Jonathan, popularly known as MC Edo Pikin, has faulted Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, over the drama that played out at the traditional wedding of TikTok stars, Peller and Jarvis.

Naija News reports that Seun was said to have left the wedding in Lagos after one of the Master of Ceremonies (MCs) allegedly compared Wizkid to his father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Also, a video of Seun Kuti navigating through the chandelier-lit hall with two others in tow before heading for the exit made the rounds online.

However, Edo Pikin, in a video shared online, clarified that none of the MCs compared Fela Kuti and Wizkid.

While describing the allegation as fabricated, the comedian said the MCs were praising Seun, but he failed to listen.

He further urged Kuti to always be patient and verify before taking any decision.

He said, “The other two MCs didn’t say anything like that. It’s not that they exonerated me. I made sure I worked very well with the other two MCs. Nobody mentioned anything about Fela and Wizkid.

“We are so agog to negativity, fabricated bad news. At this wedding, there were three MCs. They already had two MCs before the client reached out to me to coordinate his wedding, and the wedding was flawless.

“Sometimes, you need to listen well. The MCs are even praising you. They’re praising Fela but you didn’t even listen. You just missed the sweet food available for that days. We should always verify.

“The event was so perfect that no bloggers even saw where they could latched on. Egbon Seun, be calming. No be everything na quarrel.”