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Some People Are Surprised That I Am Still Alive – Veteran Nollywood Actor Vitalis Ndubuisi Speaks On Death Rumours

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Vitalis Ndubuisi
Vitalis Ndubuisi

Key Takeaways

  • Veteran Nollywood actor Vitalis Ndubuisi has dismissed rumours of his death in a Facebook statement, assuring fans that he is alive and healthy.
  • Ndubuisi said he addressed the rumours after receiving several direct messages from people who believed he had died, including some surprised he was alive.
  • In a video he dated October 31, 2026, Ndubuisi urged fans and the public to disregard previous reports claiming he had passed away.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Vitalis Ndubuisi, has dismissed rumours claiming that he is dead while assuring his fans that he is alive and in good health.

Naija News reports that the actor cleared the air in a statement on his Facebook page.

Ndubuisi said he decided to address the reports after receiving several direct messages from people who believed that he had passed away.

He described the rumours as false and urged his fans and members of the public to disregard any previous reports suggesting that he was dead.

The veteran actor further assured his supporters that he was not only alive but also doing very well.

He said: “Some people send me messages in my DM. Some of them express surprise that I am still alive. I look at such people and laugh.

“I am making this video today, October 31, 2026, to assure my numerous fans that I am still alive. I am not only alive, I am doing very, very well, extremely well.

“That is why I am saying please discard any news you may have heard in the past about me passing away. I am still alive. I am here.

“I want to encourage all of you who believe in me. We cannot rule out the fact that there are some people somewhere who do not quite like what you do or like your person. But they are just a few of them, and we can afford to ignore them.

“As I always say, I am not holding anything that belongs to anybody. What I have is for me, and what you have is for you. When you get there, you grab it all.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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