‘My Message Targets No Party’ – Seun Okinbaloye Clarifies 2027 Election Rigging Remark

Channels Television journalist and broadcaster Seun Okinbaloye has clarified his statement that the 2027 election has already been rigged.

Naija News reports that the news anchor earlier declared that the process of rigging the 2027 elections had already begun.

However, speaking on Sunday during the latest edition of Sunday Politics, Okinbaloye explained that his warning was directed at suspected manipulation of the voters’ register and not any political party or individual.

He insisted that his comments were neither an accusation against any political party nor an allegation against a particular candidate or sponsor.

He explained that his warning was about irregularities in the preliminary voters’ register released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He explained that his concerns were due to INEC’s own admission that some registration officials who had access to the commission’s system were responsible for introducing questionable records into the voters’ database.

According to him, the fact that the commission had acknowledged the irregularities and described the register as preliminary, with corrections ongoing, made it imperative for Nigerians to take the matter seriously.

He maintained that those attempting to manipulate the voters’ register could only be working towards compromising the electoral process.

“The election was rigged long before now. Those who manipulated the register or are trying to game the register have no other mission than to rig the poll,” he said.

Okinbaloye expressed concern that those behind the alleged manipulation might have exploited weaknesses in the system in ways that INEC, political parties, voters and the media had yet to fully understand.

According to him, electoral integrity does not begin on election day but several months before voters go to the polls.

“Don’t forget, an election is not a voting day. The election is several weeks in the process and several months in the process,” he said.

The journalist urged Nigerians who were angered by his earlier remarks to channel their energy towards addressing the problems identified in the voters’ register rather than attacking the messenger.

He said the ruling party, opposition parties, INEC and security agencies all had reasons to be concerned about the development

“My message targets no party or individual. It calls everyone to a shared responsibility. Let us think deeply, examine the evidence, and roll up our sleeves now,” he said.