2027: Peter Obi Is A Nobody, I’m The Lion Of The Southeast – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has dismissed the 2027 presidential ambition of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, describing him as “nobody.”

Umahi added that Obi is not representing the interests of the South East.

According to him, the region has several prominent politicians, including himself, who are better than Obi.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State, who described himself as the “Lion of the South-East”, listed former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Minister of Education, Sam Egwu; and former Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Elias Mbam, among those he considered better qualified than Obi.

He urged the people of the South-East to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, arguing that doing so would position the region to benefit politically when it is its turn to produce the President.

Naija News reports that Umahi made the submission in Abakaliki during a town hall meeting organised by the Directorate of Infrastructure, Mobilisation and Sensitisation of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

He challenged traditional and religious leaders in the region not to stay on the fence, but to support Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 elections.

“I want to tell our religious leaders and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), do not stay on the fence. I know when I was struggling to be Governor, CAN took a decision and said justice must prevail. CAN, don’t keep quiet; let us toe the path that must sustain our freedom.

“There is no way an Igbo man, after staying for 60 years, will want to be President for four years. There is nobody that can accept that. The North has not accepted to be President for four years. Somebody was telling me that Atiku’s son bought buses and donated to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and said this is a personal donation.

“Igbo man needs wisdom, not sentiments. Igbo man should not allow people to be dishing hate speeches on social media on their behalf. Today, our people in commerce, we clear our goods with ease. Today, our roads are being revived in the path of economic activities. Today, we can boldly say we have been integrated. The last time they were choosing service chiefs, it was the Naval Chief. This time, it is Chief of Air Staff, Minister of Works, other Ministers, SSAs, what else? When I say South-East have been fully integrated and included, I mean it.

“My mouth will not shut up because I am telling our people for a reference for tomorrow. We are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to finish his remaining four years so that the South-East would have strategically supported another region. So that when it is our turn, we will not get this thing by hate speeches; they will not give to us by sentiments. If strategic leaders of the South-East say this, you will now insult them.

“You insult anybody who is not supporting Peter Obi. Anybody who is not supporting Peter Obi is a saboteur; you insult the person. Who is Peter Obi better than? Who is he better than? Is he better than Sam Egwu? Is he better than Elias Mbam? Is he better than the Lion of the South-East, myself? Is he better than Anyim Pius? Who is better than?

“So, I don’t want us to be deceiving ourselves. We don’t have any presidential candidate in the South-East. We have people who are vying; Ebonyi has a right to make a choice. Traditional fathers, do not stay on the fence; religious leaders, do not stay on the fence. Our people in the North do not; our people in the South-West, they do not. Guide our people, let them know what,” the minister stated.

Umahi also said he would deliver 1.3 million votes for Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru in the 2027 general elections.

He said, “We have 1.8 million registered voters in Ebonyi State. Let me tell you, if we are not donating 1.3 million votes for the President, for the Governor, we are doing ourselves a disservice.”