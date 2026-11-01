Uzodimma, Okorocha Camps Clash Over Court Ruling On Imo West Ticket

The battle for the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for Imo West has spilt onto social media as loyalists of Governor Hope Uzodimma and former Governor Rochas Okorocha exchange words.

Naija News reports that the online clash was triggered by Thursday’s verdict of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which voided Uzodimma’s candidature and recognised Okorocha as the winner of the May 18 primary.

Uzodimma’s supporters have dismissed the judgment as a miscarriage of justice, while the Okorocha camp has praised the judiciary.

Speaking with Punch on Saturday, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Electronic and Creative Media, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, called for a review of the judgment.

A loyalist of the governor, Ndubuisi Ifedoro, warned that the APC risked losing the seat if Okorocha became its candidate.

He said he would rather waste his vote than cast it for the former governor.

“We don’t reward failure! He does not deserve my vote,” Ifedoro said.

He added that if Uzodimma was not on the ballot, his supporters would back any candidate willing to address their needs.

“Our votes must be earned, not demanded,” he said.

Similarly, the Forum of Senior Special Advisers to LGs, through its spokesperson, Unegbu Onyedikachi, asked the National Judicial Council (NJC) to probe Justice Obiora Egwuatu, who delivered the judgment.

Onyedikachi based the call on comments he attributed to Okorocha during a television interview, alleging that the former governor claimed powerful forces were behind his victory in court.

He also urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to look into the matter.

On the other side, an Okorocha supporter, Pascal Oguguo, said the ruling was a fitting reward for the former governor’s loyalty to the APC and President Bola Tinubu.

He noted that Okorocha risked his political career as an Igbo man to establish the APC in the South-East.

A former student union leader at Imo State University, Ezinne Precious, also said the former governor deserved the ticket for growing the party in the region when it was unpopular.

“I strongly believe that people who made sacrifices and took political risks when the journey was uncertain should not be forgotten when opportunities and rewards come,” she said.

She added that since Okorocha contested and won the primary, the issue was about internal democracy and respect for the outcome.

“This makes the question of internal democracy, fairness and respect for the outcome of the primary particularly important,” she said.