100 Happy New Month Messages, Wishes, Prayers For November 2026

Happy New Month Messages – for your friends, and your family from Naija News Team.

Being a new day of a new month, many expect good wishes from their friends, family members, and loved ones, hence, a need to compile one.

Below are some new month prayer points and messages you can send to friends, family members, and loved ones.

1. This month shall favour everyone as we raise our hands up for the blessing of the Lord. Happy new month to you all.

2. I just want to quickly say happy new month; may you find whatever your heart desires achievable gradually.

3. Wishing you the most beautiful things in this new month as you aspire for the hope of God. May you be loved by everyone!

4. May the blessing of the Lord be blended with your success in life; I just want to make sure I say happy new month.

5. Lots of success comes when we less expected them. I pray that your success will locate you this month suddenly.

6. Wishing you a fantastic new month that will come with the remedy to your past pain. I ask the Lord to honour you beyond imagination.

7. May the success that has no bound locate you this new month to fulfil your entire heart desires. Happy new month.

8. Happy new month to all my good friends, I appreciate you for the entire support that you rendered to me.

9. Wishing you all the best on this earth as we make it to this new month. Remain blessed now and for the rest of your life.

10. In this beautiful new month, I am praying for lots of success in your life; may you find peace and success.

11. Wishing all my friends a wonderful new month. I am wishing you all the best in everything you are doing in this new month.

12. No matter what happens this new month, may the Lord remember you among the most blessed people ever!

13. I am wishing you the most beautiful things ever on earth as we celebrate the hope of a new month.

14 May you rise above every problem that sticks to your destiny; I just want to say happy new month my friend.

15 You are my best friend and I love to hear that from friends. Less I forget, may this new month bring love into your home!

16 May the Lord bless you with endless joy on this special month; as you look up to your daily need, I pray that your hands should reach them.

17. I just want to wish every one of you a beautiful, cute and awesome new month. Enjoy yourselves to the end.

18 My prayer is to see every happy this new month. May your days be crowned with lots of success and prosperity!

19 Giving thanks to the Almighty God who spared our lives up till this moment as we celebrate the new month success.

20 We pray that this new month brings lots of success into your world, and make you one of the happiest people.

21 This new month, may you soar on Eagle’s wings, riding above all the challenges of life. May the world witness the rising of your glory. May your enemies never be able to stop your shinning. Happy New Month to you.

22 Where Eagles fly, where greatness abound, where boundless love exists, that will be your abode this month. You will enjoy limitless testimonies. Happy New Month.

23 This is the first of better months for you. Henceforth, may you not know a better yesterday. May your path keep shining brighter and brighter. You will live fulfilled and your soul will be thoroughly satisfied. Happy New Month.

24 You won’t lack divine help and direction this month. When you call for one, thousands will fall at your feet. Everywhere you go, you will be celebrated. Have a beautiful month.

25 You will lend to many, you will not borrow from any. You will not know lack. The Lord will bless the works of your hand and make your way prosperous. Happy new month.

26 This new month, you will abide under the shadow of the Most High. You will be divinely protected and catered for. No harm shall come to you. No evil shall come near your dwelling. Happy New Month.

27 May each day of this month show forth the goodness of God in your life. May songs of praise flow ceaselessly from your lips. May month be your best yet. Happy New Month.

28 Every of your little efforts this month shall yield massive returns. Your massive efforts shall yield overflowing blessings. Your glory will shine for all to see. You will be celebrated in no small measure. Happy New Month.

29 In this new month, may you increase on all sides, may your heart leap like a well-fed kid in the fields. May you grow in leaps and bounds. There’s no dulling your shine, no holding you back. Have a beautiful month ahead.

30 As the month unfolds, may the Lord shine His light on every dark issue in your life. He will give you illumination and insight into every difficult situation. You will not walk in darkness. And it shall be well with you. Happy New Month.

31 This month, you shall possess the gate of your enemies. They will scramble at your feet begging for food. Your head will lifted high. Have a happy month.

32 There’s no looking back this month. It is forward ever…ahead ahead. May you attain unprecedented and unmatched heights of success. Happy New Month.

33 May each step you take this month lead you closer to achievement of your dreams. May all your aspirations and desires see the light of the day. Happy New Month.

34 May this month leave you with pleasant memories that will last a lifetime. Happy New Month to you.

35 You shall be above always and never beneath. You shall be the head and not the tail. When others say there is a casting down, your testimony shall be that of a lifting up. It shall be well with you. Happy New Month.

36 Don’t let anything stop or hold you back this month. You are stronger than you think you are. You are bigger than your fears. Happy New Month.

37 Wrestle your fears to the ground. Fear is natural, use it as a weapon. Get over disappointments and everything holding you back. Happy New Month to you.

38 I believe in you. I believe in the power that is inherent in you. I believe you can succeed despite all odds. Go ahead and make us proud. Happy New Month.

39 May this month yield for you all the special blessings you deserve. May you have a fruitful one. Happy new month.

40 In this month, I declare that nothing will hold you back. Nothing will stop you from being what and where you want to be. Nothing will bar you from achieving your dreams and aspiration. You are a winner, this month and always. Happy new month.

41 When others say there is a casting down, this month you shall enjoy the lifting and the grace of God. Miracles and testimonies galore shall be your portion. Happy new month.

42 Throughout this month, may you wax stronger and better. May you enjoy vitality in your spirit, soul and body. May unusual inspiration distinguish and set you apart for greatness. Happy new month.

43 I really do hope that in this month you will find all the love and happiness you deserve. May all things work out in your favour. Do have a most pleasant month.

44 In this new month, goodness will be your companion. Success will be your umbrella. Blessings will seek you out and all round favour shall be yours. Happy New Month.

45 In place of judgment, may you find mercy. Instead of troubles, may your heart be at peace. May your life and home experience the unlimited, overwhelming love of the Lord. May this month be positively different for you. Happy New Month.

46 May you enjoy to fullness all of the blessings of this month. May you head not lack oil, may your barn not lack food. May your pockets never be empty. May you be supplied with everything you need to live a good life. Have a beautiful month.

47 Whatsoever you set your mind to achieve this month, go for it. The Lord will back you up and support you. You will succeed and never be put to shame. This month, you will celebrate and be celebrated. Happy new month to you.

48 As you travel through this month, may your journey in peace, love, joy and prosperity. May your light shine for all to see. Happy new month.

49 Here’s wishing you many beautiful more to come.

Welcome to a brand new month. I encourage you to put in your best this month. I challenge you to be resolved to excel. I believe in you and I do pray that the lines will fall in pleasant places for you.

50 Divine protection, divine direction, divine peace, mercy and guidance shall be your companion throughout this month. No weapon formed against you shall prosper. You will find reasons to smile every day of this month. Happy new month.

51. I Wish you a happy new month with lots of blessings and fulfilments. This new month has a lot of glory for you in-store. What you lost last month you shall regain this month. Happy New Month!

52. This new month shall take back all the negativities of the past months and bestow upon you the abundance of positivities and make your life more fabulous than it was. I wish you the best in this new month.

53. This New Month shall embrace you with loads of love and decorate you with colors Of blessings like a rainbow to make your life worth the best in the world. Happy New Month, dear!

54. If you didn’t achieve what you wished and hoped for last month, don’t worry. Another new month is here for all your unfulfilled wishes and expects to come to past. Happy New Month.

55. Unlike other months, this New Month will not only make you older but will also make you wiser and greater. Welcome to the month of greatness. You are a blessing to me. Happy New Month.

56. New Month, New Hope, New Blessings, New Life, New Fulfilment, New Health New Goals, New Joy, New Songs, and New Challenges. This New month you shall conquer every challenge that crosses your path and achieve your goals. Happy New month.

57. This New Month shall bring a plethora of changes in your life. These changes shall be positive changes. It will move your life to a greater height. I want you to expect everything to turn around for your good. Happy New Month, my dear.

58. Here is another New Month. The newness of the month shall bring you unlimited happiness. This month shall rain blessings on you. This New month shall mark the beginning of God’s work in your life. I wish you a lovely and Happy New month.

59. This New Month you shall be as bright as the moon, you shall shine like the sun. You will be of value like Diamonds. This New Month shall bring you divine blessings. I wish you a pleasant and happy new month.

60. May This New Month Bring you Happiness, Success and a life filled with Peace, Hope, and Togetherness of your Family and Friend. I wish you a Happy New Month.

Happy New Month Prayers

61. Wishing you a New Month that is Sparking with Fun and Masti, Bursting with Joy and Love and crackling with Cheers and Laughter! Happy New Month. Have a blast.

62. May this brand New Month discover and make you Fresher, Happier, Healthier, More Joyful, More Cheerful and More Satisfied. I wish you a Happy New Month.

63. Somethings may be left undone, and some words may be left unsaid. Some feelings may be left unexpressed, but a person like you can never be forgotten. I wish you a Happy New Month.

64. Lighten up your environment with your brightest smiles and make way for cheers with your good deeds this New Month. It’s going to be a month of blessing and fulfillment. May the rest of your days be memorable.

65. May this New Month bring you Happiness, not Tears, Joy and not Sorrow. Always remember that in this New Month, all your problems must meet its end. Have a lovely New Month.

66. May this New Month fill your heart with Love, Hope, Faith, Cheers, Happiness, Tranquility, and peace. I wish you a Happy New Month devoid of pains!

67. In this New Month, may God bless you with style to convert all your dreams which you couldn’t achieve these past months into reality in this New Month. I wish to say a Happy New Month to you.

68. Do away with Hate, Lust, Jealousy, Grudge, Animosity, Greed from your heart this New Month and replace them with Love, Commitment, Support, Compassion, Honesty, and Contentment, I wish you a very Happy New Month.

69. In life, there is a season for everything, a time to be Sad and a time to be Happy. I pray that this New Month brings to you happiness and joy forever and ever. I wish you a lovely New Month.

70. On my way to this month, I met Peace, Happiness, Harmony, Love, Good Health and Joy. They needed a permanent site to erect their structures. So I gave them your address, and I hope they will arrive safely. Happy New Month.

71. May the light of greatness shine upon your life this New Month and fill your days with the blessings of Peace, Happiness, and Goodwill. Happy New Month.

72. I wish you a month of Happiness, Success, Peace, Prosperity, Good Health and Wealth, Also a New Month of Love and Laughter. Happy New Month.

73. May this New Month Open up for you Good Ways, Fill your heart with New Hopes and bring for you Promises of Better Days! I wish you a Happy and Prosperous New Month!

74. I pray that throughout this New Month may your life be filled with the celebration of Happiness and Joy. I wish you a Joyous, Happy and Prosperous New Month with God’s Blessings. Happy New Month.

75. It’s a New Month! I pray that this New Month brings the warmth of love and lead your path of life towards a positive direction that will bring out the best of you. Happy New Month.

76. I Hope this New Month reignites your hopes and courage, alongside the passion and zeal to achieve your desires. I wish you all the best this month could offer. Happy New Month.

77. May this New Month strengthen you with the courage and zeal to conquer your challenges and convert them to positivity. I wish you greater heights this New Month. Happy New Month, dear.

78. In this New Month, may you view the world with a positive outlook, speak your heart out with confidence, listen to others as well as your inner voice and you will be on the right road in the right direction. Happy New Month.

79. May you be blessed abundantly to spend this New Month with your parents, friends and loved ones. Be grateful, and you will have only good things come your way this month. Happy New Month!

80. To put an end to something old, we have to start something new, that is the reason why last month ended for this new month to start. I wish you a Happy and Lovely New Month with a joy-filled heart. Happy New Month.

81. Hope you scatter joy and happiness wherever you go this New Month and get the same in return. I wish you greatness and more grace this New Month. Happy New Month to you!

82. Every New Month gives us the perfect opportunity to start something new and fresh. So do your bit this New Month and make the world a better place for yourself and others. Happy New Month!

83. May God bless you and keep you protected and in good health so that you can witness many more such New Months! But first of all, enjoy this New Month and stay happy! Happy New Month, my dear.

84. Even though last month presented to you various obstacles and hurdles, be proud that you managed to overcome all and cross the bridge to another New Month. May you continue to be this firm and win over all your shortcomings. Happy New Month.

85. May this New Month bring you a peace-filled life, warmth, and togetherness in your family and much prosperity! Happy New Month!

86. When the New Month arrives, it brings along sets of new ideas and ways to make our lives from good to better and ultimately from better to best. Happy Lovely New Month.

87. I wish that this New Month turns out to be an exceptional one for you, filling each day with a peak of health, an abundance of happiness and sunshine, bountiful luxury and prosperity and Zen-like serenity.

88. May God spread the peace all around and bring success to you and everyone around your life this New Month. Happy New Month.!

89. May you experience the delight of love that will calm all tears away, bring genuine companions to stroll close to you, through every single day of this New Month. Happy New Month!

90. May this New Month be brighter than the past one, enveloped in goodness and wellbeing, bliss and endowments. Happy New Month.

91. Let this New Month give you all the strength and courage to conquer Negativity and convert them to enhance your positivity. Happy New Month.

92. In this New Month may we continue to share the genuine relationship that adds happiness and brings warm blessings to our lives. Happy New Month.

93. Have it at the back of your heart that each day of the New Month would keep making your good to get better and your better to become best. Happy New Month.

94. In this New Month, I wish you to have the zeal and courage to struggle and achieve your dreams and also may the blessings of the Almighty help you emerge a conqueror as you strive. Happy New Month.

95. May this New Month be filled with adoration, happiness, and cheers, and may you pass them on to those who live around you too. Happy New Month.

96. Just like a new bloom spreads fragrance around, let this New Month also fill your life with Happiness, Cheers, Joy, and Hope. Happy New Month!

97. Learn from your mistakes in the past months so that you can avoid them in this New Month. My wish for you this new month is for things to go your way and keep that awesome smile on your face all through the New Month.

98. The old month is gone and a New Month is just right in front of us. May you meet all the opportunities that it has to offer so you can use them in gratifying your hopes and desires. Happy New Month.

99. This New Month may you always be at war with your vices and peace with your virtues and may each day of this New Month make you a better and more exceptional person. Happy New Month.

100. We are already in a New Month. As you look forward to witnessing the glory of this New Month, may It bring with it more fulfilled promises. Happy New Month!

Please note that the messages contained in this article were not originally compiled by this author but were edited where necessary.