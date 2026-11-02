Details Of Dinner Meeting Between Tinubu, Governors, Others In Saudi Arabia

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has beseeched Almighty Allah to transform Nigeria’s rich diversity into a source of prosperity, unity, peace and sustainable development for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Naija News reports that, according to a statement on Sunday by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu offered the prayer on Sunday in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, while hosting members of his delegation for dinner.

The President expressed the hope that Nigeria’s ethnic, religious, and cultural diversity would continue to serve as a source of strength and national advancement rather than division, stressing the need for citizens to embrace mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence and a shared commitment to the country’s progress.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would bless Nigeria with enduring peace, harmony and prosperity, and grant the nation’s leaders the wisdom, courage and foresight to steer the country towards greater development and improved living conditions for its people.

“May Almighty Allah bless Nigeria, convert our diversity into prosperity as a country,” the President said.

President Tinubu also prayed for divine guidance and protection for Nigerians at home and abroad, asking Allah to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among citizens and inspire a renewed spirit of patriotism, compassion and service to the nation.

The President noted that Nigeria’s abundant human and natural resources, coupled with the talents, creativity and enterprise of its diverse population, provided a strong foundation for building a prosperous and inclusive nation.

Onanuga explained that the dinner with members of his delegation in Makkah provided an opportunity for fellowship and reflection on Nigerians’ shared aspirations for a peaceful, united and prosperous country.

President Tinubu urged Nigerians of all faiths and backgrounds to keep working together in the national interest, expressing confidence that, with faith in Almighty Allah, unity of purpose, and collective determination, Nigeria would overcome its challenges and realise its full potential.

The Chairman of BUA, Alhaji Abdulsamad Isiaka Rabiu, reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Today is actually the third dinner we’re having with His Excellency Mr President since we came to Makkah on Thursday night or Friday morning when Mr President arrived.

“So, we discussed, and the discussion was, you know, to always continue to pray for Nigeria, for peace, for unity and for Nigeria’s prosperity. To again, you know, thank His Excellency for his passion, for what he’s doing for Nigeria.

“And also for us, it’s quite important because, as I said, it has given us the opportunity to come and pray not only for ourselves and our families, but also for Nigeria.

“We will continue to support His Excellency in whatever capacity we can and definitely, as you all know, Mr President is very passionate about the country. He’s working very hard, and we’ll continue to support him,” he said.

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, said the forum is overwhelmed by the President’s passion and commitment to achieving a united and prosperous nation.

“Only Allah can reward you; we will continue to pray for you daily and pray for Nigeria that you lead. May Allah continue to strengthen you in making the right decisions, strengthen your wisdom, your boldness, your audacity, your courage. May Allah lead you to the right path,” he said.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), also prayed for Almighty Allah to continue to strengthen the President in his determination to deliver governance and justice to all Nigerians irrespective of their religion or ethnic backgrounds.

The dinner was attended by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Jigawa State Governor Mohammed Namadi, Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc Mr Wale Tinubu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, and Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.