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2027: El-Rufai Issues Directive On Party His Supporters Should Vote For

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Former Governor Of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai
Former Governor Of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai

Key Takeaways

  • ADC North-West vice chairman Hafsat Baba said former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai urged his supporters to vote for ADC candidates in the 2027 elections.
  • Baba said the coalition planned to create a database of El-Rufai’s supporters across Kaduna State and hold regular engagements to strengthen political mobilisation.
  • Baba alleged that security agents arrested over 30 El-Rufai supporters under questionable circumstances about two weeks before the meeting, and urged security agencies to remain impartial.

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has urged his supporters to vote for candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at all levels in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the North-West vice chairman of the party, Hafsat Baba, during a coalition meeting of support groups loyal to him in Kaduna State.

Baba said that El-Rufai’s directive covers the presidential, governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections across Kaduna State’s 23 local government areas, adding that the coalition meeting was convened to bring the various support groups together and coordinate their activities ahead of the general elections.

The ADC zonal Vice Chairman also disclosed that the coalition planned to establish a database of El-Rufai’s supporters across the state and sustain regular engagements to strengthen their political mobilisation

According to her, the ADC supporters were committed to sustaining the former governor’s legacy, particularly in education, healthcare, and empowerment.

She also expressed concern over the insecurity in some parts of Kaduna State, specifically mentioning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, and Millennium City. She called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect the lives and property of residents of Kaduna State.

Baba alleged that security agents had arrested over thirty supporters of El-Rufai about two weeks before the meeting under questionable circumstances.

She urged security agencies to remain impartial and discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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