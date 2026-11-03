2027: El-Rufai Issues Directive On Party His Supporters Should Vote For

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has urged his supporters to vote for candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at all levels in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the North-West vice chairman of the party, Hafsat Baba, during a coalition meeting of support groups loyal to him in Kaduna State.

Baba said that El-Rufai’s directive covers the presidential, governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections across Kaduna State’s 23 local government areas, adding that the coalition meeting was convened to bring the various support groups together and coordinate their activities ahead of the general elections.

The ADC zonal Vice Chairman also disclosed that the coalition planned to establish a database of El-Rufai’s supporters across the state and sustain regular engagements to strengthen their political mobilisation

According to her, the ADC supporters were committed to sustaining the former governor’s legacy, particularly in education, healthcare, and empowerment.

She also expressed concern over the insecurity in some parts of Kaduna State, specifically mentioning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, and Millennium City. She called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect the lives and property of residents of Kaduna State.

Baba alleged that security agents had arrested over thirty supporters of El-Rufai about two weeks before the meeting under questionable circumstances.

She urged security agencies to remain impartial and discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution.