2027: Keyamo Issues Warning, Exposes Politicians Encouraging Citizens To Take Up Weapons

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has alleged that some unscrupulous politicians are encouraging citizens and thugs to take up weapons to kill one another under the pretext of protecting their votes in the 2027 elections.

Keyamo, however, added that such politicians have sent their own children abroad for safety.

He, however, warned that security and law enforcement agencies would not allow such people to create confusion or cause chaos under the pretext of protecting votes.

He warned that those who are prepared to cause violence should have a second thought and retrace their steps, as security agents may lawfully neutralise those who take dangerous weapons and attack others, Naija News reports.

“After safely ferrying their children abroad, some unscrupulous politicians are encouraging hapless citizens and thugs to take up weapons to kill one another under the pretext of ‘protecting their votes’. That’s fine.

“Let me reiterate what late President Buhari said pre-2019 election (which I supported and I still support): when you resort to self-help and you take up dangerous weapons in the guise of ‘protecting your votes’ and you attack anybody, it is lawful and legitimate for law enforcement agents to ‘neutralise’ you or simple ‘put you down’ in the course of their duty. And the children of the politicians will be watching your foolishness from their safe haven somewhere in the world.

“Having been forewarned, you can then go ahead and exercise your options. CHIKENA!!”, Keyamo warned in a statement on Tuesday released on his 𝕏 account.