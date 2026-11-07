‘Obasanjo Gave Oyedepo, Adeboye, Kumuyi Oil Well’ – Rev Madugba

The founder of the Ministers Prayer Network, Rev. Prof. Mosy Madugba, has alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo allocated oil wells to some prominent Lagos-based pastors.

Naija News reports that Madugba named the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo; and the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.

He made the claim in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The cleric claimed the alleged oil well allocations explained why some pastors own private jets, universities, and large hospitals.

“I don’t know whether you know that the big names you have in Lagos have oil wells. Obasanjo gave them oil wells. The head of Winners Chapel has an oil well.

“Adeboye has an oil well, and one other person, Kumuyi, has an oil well. They have universities. They have big hospitals. They have schools. And except Kumuyi, they have private jets,” he said.

He further alleged that Obasanjo, while in office, allocated oil wells to some of his associates in the Niger Delta.

Madugba made the remarks while urging his congregation to keep wise company and work to improve themselves.

“Associate with the wise. Choose a wise company. To be a leader, I pray that God will open your eyes to show you what things to do to increase your capacity as a human being,” he said.