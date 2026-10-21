I Didn’t Want To Lodge With Him Again – Ex-Gov Reveals What Obasanjo Did To Him In China

Former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke, has recounted his experience working with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Naija News reports that Imoke in an interview with Symfoni TV explained that Obasanjo’s commitment to work was extraordinary, recalling how the former president would summon him several times during the night to discuss ideas and government plans.

According to Imoke, the incident happened during one of their foreign trips when they stayed at the same hotel in China.

He said they had dinner at about 8 pm before he returned to his room, hoping to get some rest after the long journey.

However, his plan to sleep was interrupted at about 11 pm when he received a phone call informing him that Obasanjo wanted to see him.

He said: “Obasanjo and I were in the same hotel, so we had a long trip. We had dinner about 8 p.m. I left his room, thinking I’d catch some sleep. At 11 p.m., my phone rang. ‘Leo, where are you?’ His assistant called me. I said I’m in my room. He said, ‘Baba wants to see you.’ I came downstairs. He said, ‘You see this power, I’m thinking that in terms of generation, we need to do this and we need to do that.’ Okay, so all right, okay, we can go.

“At 2 a.m., my room, the phone rings. ‘Baba is looking for you.’ I come downstairs. He had written out a page, and we started discussing at 2 a.m. He’d write out everything on the page, and we’d start discussing at 2 a.m., and he’d let me go. At 4 a.m., another call. ‘Baba has remembered something.’ I come down. ‘This is real, Leo. You see that? I think the solution would be this, and let me talk to this and let me talk to that.’ Okay, so I said, ‘Okay, no problem.’

“7:30, breakfast. Baba is out, ready for breakfast. I’m running down to catch up with the man. So after that trip, I called this protocol team. I said, ‘Please, you see, on our next trip with Baba, this hotel, please put me in a hotel across town.’ Because if I’m in the same hotel as this man, just find a hotel far across town. By the time they’re looking for me, that was what it was like working with him. It was incredible.”