‘Charly Boy Is So Jaga Jaga, I Wish He Had Resembled His Father’ – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed reservations about the lifestyle of veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo disclosed this during an interview with media personality, Bae U, on the ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’ podcast.

Asked why he frequently referred to Charly Boy as “Jaga Jaga”, Obasanjo said he does not know anything about the entertainer.

Obasanjo also said he wished Charly Boy, had resembled his late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, whom he described as a great man.

He said, “Well, Charlie Boy is so jaga jaga that I don’t know anything about him.



“He has a good father, Justice Oputa. Oh, what a great man. I wish Charlie Boy had resembled him.”

In other news, Obasanjo has said South Africa’s struggle against apartheid would not have achieved its historic breakthrough without Nigeria’s sustained support for the campaign against white minority rule.

South Africa held its first democratic, non-racial elections in 1994, bringing the apartheid era to an end.

Obasanjo, who spoke during an interview on C-Suite Cafe hosted by Ikem Okuhu, said Nigeria’s involvement in the anti-apartheid struggle was motivated by the belief that no person should be treated as inferior because of their skin colour.

The former military Head of State said Nigeria’s support for liberation movements across Southern Africa was not driven by expectations of financial or political rewards.

Obasanjo said Nigeria’s actions were guided by a broader commitment to racial equality and the liberation of black people across the continent.