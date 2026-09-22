Charly Boy Reveals How He Linked Isbae U With Obasanjo

Veteran entertainer and activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has said he helped facilitate a meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and comedian and content creator Isbae U, which led to the former president’s appearance on the popular YouTube programme Curiosity Made Me Ask.

Naija News reports that Charly Boy shared this in a post on 𝕏 on Monday, reflecting on Obasanjo’s participation in the programme, which attracted widespread attention for its unconventional format and humorous exchanges.

According to the activist, the episode demonstrated how opportunities could help young Nigerians showcase their creativity while encouraging older generations to engage with younger people on their own platforms.

Charly Boy said providing opportunities could sometimes have a greater impact on young people than financial assistance.

“Sometimes, the greatest thing you fit give a young person no be money. Na opportunity. Look at wetin happen when Baba entered Bae U’s world,” he wrote.

He praised Obasanjo for embracing the programme’s informal atmosphere despite the significant difference between his background and the host’s style.

“A man of his age and experience sat down with a young man whose style dey completely different from wetin he is used to. Baba no just sit there looking serious. He matched the energy, played along and showed Nigerians another side of himself,” he said.

Charly Boy subsequently revealed that he played a role in bringing the two parties together.

“And who helped make that connection happen? Charly Boy. Fada believed in the young people behind that show enough to pull Baba into their space,” he said.

During the interview, Isbae U jokingly described Obasanjo as his former employee, claiming that he paid his salary, fed him and covered his accommodation at Aso Rock during Obasanjo’s presidency from 1999 to 2007.

The former president played along with the joke and responded to questions about contemporary Nigerian entertainment personalities.

When asked whether he knew music producer Don Jazzy, dancer Poco Lee and content creator Carter Efe, Obasanjo said he did not, leading to further banter between the pair.

Reflecting on the encounter’s wider significance, Charly Boy called on older Nigerians to do more than encourage young people to succeed.

“To the older generation: don’t only tell young people to succeed. Give them room. Open doors. Recommend them. Trust them with opportunities,” he wrote.

He also challenged young Nigerians to prepare themselves to take advantage of opportunities when they arise.

“To the younger generation: don’t wait for somebody to hand you a future. Build something worth believing in. When opportunity comes, be ready,” he said.

Charly Boy said stronger cooperation between generations would benefit both sides and help create a lasting legacy.

“When generations support each other, everybody gets to grow. Na so legacy suppose work,” he added.