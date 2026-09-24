I Thought My Career Was Over After 2022 Sex Scandal – Isbae U 

Nigerian content creator, Adebayo Ridwan, popularly known as Isbae U, has spoken on the difficult period he faced following the controversy that surrounded him in 2022.

Isbae U in an interview with Morayo Afolabi Brown said the backlash from the controversy was so intense that he began to wonder whether his career had come to an end.

According to him, the situation was difficult because people who had previously supported and praised his work started making negative comments about him.

Naija News reports that the content creator revealed that he sought advice from fellow skit maker Mr Macaroni during the period.

He said he asked him whether the situation meant the end of his career because he was unsure of what would happen after the backlash.

Isbae U recalled that the experience also made him realize how quickly public opinion can change when a person faces controversy.

Rather than allowing the situation to stop him, he said he decided to concentrate on improving his craft and becoming a better person.

He also chose to reduce the amount of personal information he shared publicly while continuing to entertain his audience.

He said: “2022 was a tough time for me. It was the first time I was going through something like that, and then I asked Mr Macaroni, ‘Is this the end?’ This is because you never know how powerful people are in your life until they turn their backs on you.

“People who always commented positively started commenting negatively without caring about whatever you are going through. That is why it is called the public; they all have an opinion.

“So, all I did was just focus on doing better, getting better at my craft and becoming a better person. I focused on giving them entertainment.

“I stepped back from posting anything about my life and I kept giving them entertainment. How they feel is their concern, and I focused on doing better.

“The idea of Curiosity Made Me Ask is to show you another part of this celebrity you’ve not seen. I would like to interview Trump.”