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Don’t Feel Threatened, I Have A Crush On Your Wife, Adesua Etomi – Isbae U Tells Banky W

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By Richard Ogunsile
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L-R: Isbae U - Adesua Etomi and Banky W
L-R: Isbae U - Adesua Etomi and Banky W

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian skit maker, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, popularly known as Isbae U, said he has a crush on Nollywood actresses Bolaji Ogunmola and Adesua Etomi.
  • In an interview with VJ Adams, Isbae U said Adesua Etomi does not know he likes her, and he told her husband, Banky W, not to feel threatened.
  • Bolaji Ogunmola reacted on social media, calling Isbae U “Oniranu” and saying she would report his comment to his wife.

Nigerian comic skit maker and actor, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, popularly known as Isbae U, has open up about his crush on Nollywood actresses Bolaji Ogunmola and Adesua Etomi.

Naija News reports that Etomi is married to renowned Nigerian-American singer turned politician, Banky Wellington, also known as Banky W. Meanwhile Ogunmola is currently unmarried.

Speaking during a recent interview with VJ Adams, Isbae U disclosed that Adesua is unaware that he so much likes her.

He, however, appealed to her husband, Banky W, not to feel threatened by his revelation.

Tell me few people you have a crush on,” VJ Adams asked the content creator.

Responding, Isbae U said, “Bolaji Ogunmola, I have a crush on her and Adesua. Adesua is married but I like her eh, she has no idea.

“Big shout out to Banky W, he used to reply to my chat but I have a crush on Adesua. And that’s a good thing. Nobody wants to put a woman in the house that people will be hating about.

“It’s a good thing sir. Don’t feel threatened about me oo. Yes, I’m good looking and everything, don’t be threatened at all. So that’s just it.”

Reacting to his response Ogunmola wrote on social media, “Oniranu ni Isbae U, I will tell your wife.”

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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