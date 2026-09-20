I Had No Iota Of Regard Or Respect For Charly Boy – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said he initially had no regard or respect for veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, when he first met him.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo disclosed this while appearing on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast, hosted by comedian and content creator Isbae U, on Saturday.

Obasanjo said his perception of Charly Boy changed after visiting his home and witnessing how he cared for his father, the late Justice Chukwudifu Oputa.

According to Obasanjo, Charly Boy provided dedicated care to his father until his death and extended the same devotion to his mother.

The former president said he frequently visited Charly Boy’s mother, whom he described as a humorous woman, noting that the entertainer also took great care of her.

Obasanjo also recalled confronting Charly Boy over his public persona, to which the entertainer explained that his unconventional style was merely a business strategy.

He said, “When I first came to know Charly Boy, I had no iota of regard or respect for him. But when I went to visit Joseph Oputa, it was in Charly Boy’s house. I didn’t know it was in Charly Boy’s house.



“I saw how Joseph Oputa was being taken care of, and by whom? Charly Boy. So, I started changing my mind about Charly Boy. Until Joseph Oputa died, Charly Boy took perfect care of him.

“He didn’t stop there. He did the same to his mother. And I used to frequently visit his mother, who was a great humorous woman.

“Then one day I asked him, ‘Look, Charly Boy, what’s all this?’ He said all those jaga-jaga things that I see are to make chop-chop.”

Obasanjo also described charly Boy’s father as one of the Nigerians he respected most, adding that he wished Charly Boy had taken after his father.

He stated, “He has a good father, Justice Oputa. Oh, what a great man. I wish Charlie Boy had resembled him.”