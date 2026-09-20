Obasanjo Reveals Why He Does Not Know Poco Lee, Carter Efe

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he does not know some of Nigeria’s top entertainers, including Don Jazzy, Carter Efe, and Poco Lee.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo made the remark on comedian Isbae U’s podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

Obasanjo explained that the entertainers are not important enough for him to know.

During the interview, Isbae U quizzed Obasanjo on whether he knew certain popular figures in the entertainment industry.

“Do you know Carter Efe?” Isbae U asked. “I don’t know,” Obasanjo responded. “Do you know Poco Lee?”

“No,” he replied. “Do you know Don Jazzy?” “Ha,” the former president exclaimed.

Obasanjo then joked that the people Isbae U knows are different from those he knows.

“So, you know people that… That I don’t know,” he said.

When the comedian noted that the entertainers might know the former president even if he does not know them, Obasanjo retorted jokingly, “Ah, well, maybe because they no be important people, that’s why. That’s why the people you know, I don’t know”

He contrasted this with his familiarity with global figures such as the late Queen Elizabeth II, whom he said he personally received in Nigeria, and King Charles III, who received him at his farm in Wales.

“Now I tell you, I know Queen Elizabeth. You say you don’t know Queen Elizabeth,” Obasanjo said.

“Do you know King Charles?” he asked Isbae U.

“I’ve heard of him,” the comedian answered. “I know him,” Obasanjo stated.

The banter followed a conversation where Isbae U boasted about his international audience, while Obasanjo teased him for having viewers abroad without ever travelling to the UK or US.