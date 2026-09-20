She See Pepper For Her Previous Marriage – Charly Boy Defends Daughter’s Engagement To Lesbian Partner

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy,, has defended his daughter, Adaeze Oputa, following criticism over her engagement to a female partner.

Naija News reports that the activist in a post on his Instagram page said Adaeze is 50 years old and has reached an age where she should be allowed to make personal decisions without being controlled by others.

According to him, he can advise his daughter and share his opinion as a father, but he does not believe he has the right to determine how another adult should live.

Adaeze recently announced her engagement to her female partner on social media, sharing pictures from the occasion and announcing that they were engaged.

He also disclosed that Adaeze is a mother of five and has a great-grandson, adding that she would always remain his daughter regardless of the decisions she makes.

The veteran entertainer also referred to Adaeze’s previous marriage, saying she experienced difficult times before leaving the relationship and later entering her current one.

He said: “How you wan tell 50-year-old woman how to live her life? At that age, she don already live enough life to know herself. As a father, I fit advise. I fit talk my mind. But I no get remote control for another adult’s life.

“She gave me 5 grandchildren and a great-grandson and for that and many other reasons, she will always be my daughter. She was in a marriage where she see pepper. Na after she commot dia she jumped into dis one. I no fit choose her happiness for her.

“My own father couldn’t stop me from becoming Charly Boy the man I wanted to become. So who am I to stand in front of my daughter and try to control the life she has chosen for herself?

“Everybody deserve the freedom to pursue their own happiness. I wish her happiness. I wish everybody happiness. At the end of the day, na love remain. Make everybody live their truth and find their own happiness.”