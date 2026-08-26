Do Not Mess With Obasanjo – Charly Boy

Popular Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo believes in a new Nigeria.

He described Obasanjo as strong and bold and urged people not to mistake his laughter for weakness.

Naija News reports that Charly Boy shared his thoughts in a post on his 𝕏 account.

He cautioned Nigerians against messing with Obasanjo, saying the former president is fearless.

In the post, the maverick singer shared some comparisons between himself and the former president

He wrote: “Sometimes, I look at Baba OBJ and Area Fada, and I just laugh.

“Two men from different worlds. But somehow, plenty of things join dem together.

“First of all, old age no dey show for their body. Both of dem still get the kind energy wey fit humble some young people.

“And tell me, when you ever see either of them carry long face?

“These two men? Wahala no dey finish around them. Dem joke, dem laugh, dem tease; their wit sharp well well.

“But make nobody mistake the laughter for weakness. Because both of dem fit play with you, but no go try mess with them.

“Both of dem get their own ways of doing things. Stubborn? Maybe. Fearless? Definitely. But beyond the jokes, the boldness and the strong personalities.

“Because like OBJ, like Charly Boy, both of them are concerned and particular that a New Nigeria is possible.”